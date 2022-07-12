Deontay Wilder ranked No1 heavyweight in world by WBC despite Tyson Fury defeats as top 10 are revealed

DEONTAY WILDER is still ranked No1 heavyweight in the world by the WBC, despite having not won a fight since November 2019.

The Bronze Bomber has lost his last two bouts to champion Tyson Fury and has been inactive since October last year.

Deontay Wilder remains No1 ranked WBC heavyweight Credit: PA

But in the WBC's latest rankings he remains top of the tree when it comes to contenders - only behind retired champ Fury - with the Gypsy King yet to vacate his belt.

Long-time former champ Wilder's last win came against Luis Ortiz in 2019, in what was his TENTH title defence.

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are nowhere to be seen in the WBC's rankings.

This is because neither have fought under the WBC umbrella, with their upcoming rematch set to be for the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts.

No2 ranked is Brit Joe Joyce.

The 36-year-old boasts an unbeaten professional record at 14-0, most recently beating Christian Hammer earlier this month.

Derek Chisora, not ranked in the top 15, called out Wilder after his epic victory over Kubrat Pulev.

The Brit, 38, said: "I last won a fight three years ago…

WBC heavyweight rankings

Champion: Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder Joe Joyce Joseph Parker Frank Sanchez Andy Ruiz Jr Arslanbek Makhmudov Dillian Whyte Luis Ortiz Otto Wallin Robert Helenius Martin Bakole Zhan Kossobutskiy Michael Hunter Filip Hrgovic Agit Kabayel

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

"I'm happy today but at the same time I'm sad. I don't have many left in me but what I do have I will give my all to you guys.

"I don't have many left, so my next couple of fights… I'm on my way out.

"I don't want no easy fights, I want the hard fights. I told Eddie Hearn the other day, if he can get me the Bronze Bomber I'll be happy.

"I want to fight everybody in my era. Win or lose, I just want to fight."

Joseph Parker is No3 on the WBC's list, after seeing a bout with Joyce fall through after signing for Sky Sports.

Frank Sanchez is next at No4, with AJ's former conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr No5.

Brit Dillian Whyte is all the way down at No7 after his April loss to Fury, behind No6 Arslanbk Makhmudov.

Luis Ortiz is eighth, with Otto Wallin ninth and Robert Helenius rounding off the top 10.