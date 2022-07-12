ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Deontay Wilder ranked No1 heavyweight in world by WBC despite Tyson Fury defeats as top 10 are revealed

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
 1 day ago
DEONTAY WILDER is still ranked No1 heavyweight in the world by the WBC, despite having not won a fight since November 2019.

The Bronze Bomber has lost his last two bouts to champion Tyson Fury and has been inactive since October last year.

Deontay Wilder remains No1 ranked WBC heavyweight Credit: PA

But in the WBC's latest rankings he remains top of the tree when it comes to contenders - only behind retired champ Fury - with the Gypsy King yet to vacate his belt.

Long-time former champ Wilder's last win came against Luis Ortiz in 2019, in what was his TENTH title defence.

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are nowhere to be seen in the WBC's rankings.

This is because neither have fought under the WBC umbrella, with their upcoming rematch set to be for the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts.

No2 ranked is Brit Joe Joyce.

The 36-year-old boasts an unbeaten professional record at 14-0, most recently beating Christian Hammer earlier this month.

Derek Chisora, not ranked in the top 15, called out Wilder after his epic victory over Kubrat Pulev.

The Brit, 38, said: "I last won a fight three years ago…

WBC heavyweight rankings

Champion: Tyson Fury

  1. Deontay Wilder
  2. Joe Joyce
  3. Joseph Parker
  4. Frank Sanchez
  5. Andy Ruiz Jr
  6. Arslanbek Makhmudov
  7. Dillian Whyte
  8. Luis Ortiz
  9. Otto Wallin
  10. Robert Helenius
  11. Martin Bakole
  12. Zhan Kossobutskiy
  13. Michael Hunter
  14. Filip Hrgovic
  15. Agit Kabayel

"I'm happy today but at the same time I'm sad. I don't have many left in me but what I do have I will give my all to you guys.

"I don't have many left, so my next couple of fights… I'm on my way out.

"I don't want no easy fights, I want the hard fights. I told Eddie Hearn the other day, if he can get me the Bronze Bomber I'll be happy.

"I want to fight everybody in my era. Win or lose, I just want to fight."

Joseph Parker is No3 on the WBC's list, after seeing a bout with Joyce fall through after signing for Sky Sports.

Frank Sanchez is next at No4, with AJ's former conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr No5.

Brit Dillian Whyte is all the way down at No7 after his April loss to Fury, behind No6 Arslanbk Makhmudov.

Luis Ortiz is eighth, with Otto Wallin ninth and Robert Helenius rounding off the top 10.

Wilder was beaten for a second time by Tyson Fury last October Credit: Getty

ESPN

Adrien Broner to fight Omar Figueroa in junior welterweight bout on Aug. 20

Adrien Broner will meet Omar Figueroa in a junior welterweight bout on Aug. 20 in Hollywood, Florida, PBC announced on Monday. Alberto Puello fights Batyr Akhmedov for the WBA junior welterweight title vacated by Josh Taylor on the Showtime undercard, along with a WBA junior lightweight title bout between Roger Gutierrez and Hector Garcia.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BoxingNews24.com

Tim Tszyu on Jermell Charlo: “I want to cause him pain”

By Adam Baskin: Tim Tszyu says he wants to inflict pain on undisputed 154-lb champion Jermell Charlo and knock him out when the two battle on January 28th. Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) is the WBO mandatory that Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) inherited when he dethroned World Boxing Organization junior middleweight champion Brian Castano on May 14th.
BoxingNews24.com

Kazuto Ioka – Donnie Nietes on July 13 in Tokio, Japan at 8 am ET

Donnie Nietes came face-to-face with Kazuto Ioka at today’s weigh-in ahead of their WBO world junior bantamweight title fight. The rivals are meeting in a rematch of their 2018 clash, which Nietes won on a split decision at the end of 12 keenly contested rounds. Nietes and Ioka, who...
Boxing Insider

Adrien Broner-Omar Figueroa Set For August 20th

Adrien Broner is officially returning to the ring. The fighter known as “The Problem” will be squaring off against Omar Figueroa on August 20th. The scheduled 12 round junior welterweight battle will be held at Hollywood, Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and will be aired live on Showtime. Broner last fought in February of 2021 when he bested Javanie Santiago via unanimous decision. It was the man’s first win since 2017. The Problem, however, has never been without skill or talent. His antics in and out of the world of boxing have been infamous but no one can deny that Broner has spent the last decade or so as a fighter of note. The question now is whether or not Broner, who is now in his early thirties, still has what it takes to rise to the top of the rankings.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The US Sun

The US Sun

