GROESBECK, Texas (FOX 44) – The Groesbeck Police Department has received several reports of burglarized vehicles. These offenses happened on Thursday night, as well as early Friday morning. The locations of the burglaries were in the 100 block of Meadow Lane, 400 block of Allison Avenue, 400 block of West Colorado Street, 800 block of West State Street, and the 1000 block of McClintic Drive. The items taken include cash and handguns. Most of the burglarized vehicles were left unlocked by the owners.

GROESBECK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO