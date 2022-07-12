ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The Paralympics wouldn’t be broadcast on a privatised Channel 4, says Alex Mahon

By The Newsroom
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmCpX_0gcjHQIP00

Channel 4 boss Alex Mahon said “important” programming such as the Paralympics and Dispatches would not be shown on a privatised Channel 4.

The Government decided to proceed with plans to privatise the broadcaster in April following concerns for its survival in the streaming era.

During a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee on Tuesday, Ms Mahon said Channel 4 is one of the most innovative broadcasters in the world but added this is hard to achieve in the pursuit of profit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QzyMY_0gcjHQIP00
Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

“I think delivering remit while optimising profit is very hard because that sort of innovation and distinctiveness is hard to do while seeking to maximise for profit because it involves taking significant creative risks on new talent, on social diverse topics and things that might not work which we are very motivated to do,” she said.

Ms Mahon continued: “A simple example would be the Paralympics. We know evidentially that other commercial broadcasters did not bid for the Paralympics when Channel 4 did, I know that it is expensive to do, we believe it to be very important work.

“We seek to continue to innovate. At the last Paralympics we covered every sport, at the Winter Paralympics we sent a fully disabled presenting team, these are big things to do.

“They don’t make money, but they are very important things to do and you could apply that to a whole list of other shows we do from Peter Kosminsky’s The Undeclared War to Dispatches about Ukraine and Life Under Attack, these are things we do that you would not do if you were commercially optimising.”

Mahon added that Channel 4 are “fighting for something” in terms of remit and are not “trying to fight against anything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452K5o_0gcjHQIP00
Great Britain’s Ola Abidogun is interviewed by Channel 4 after winning the Men’s T46 200m (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

She said: “At the moment the white paper is silent on the question of what Channel 4’s remit might be under another construct.

“Channel 4 is about creating programming, having an impact on the UK that champions unheard voices, takes bold and innovative risks, conspires change in the way people lead their everyday lives and particularly to stand up for diversity and for young people which can be from all kinds of things from representing the old to representing Paralympians and diversity.

“At this point I am not confident that legislation would preserve these important purposes of Channel 4 but of course we are yet to see it.”

Ms Mahon, who used to run private enterprises before taking the helm of Channel 4, said she is “very familiar with how to profit maximise” detailing what a CEO would do to Channel 4 if it were to be privatised.

“The first thing to go would be the supply chain across the UK because I wouldn’t have to do it for the legislation. We currently work with around 300 companies across the UK, I would bring that in-house and I would centralise it in the south-east because it’s more cost efficient, so I would reverse decades of work.

“I would close those nations and regions offices, they are expensive and I would bring that back to London, I would cut the skills and training that is wonderful for young people, but it is not wonderful for profitability.

“And I would change the commissioning strategy, the kinds of programmes we buy in order to de-risk it, so that would mean I wouldn’t do the creative innovation anymore.

“It would mean on television you wouldn’t have seen the Paralympics, Derry Girls, It’s A Sin or even Gogglebox, certainly not documentaries we make about the rise of Putin or the war in Ukraine,” she said.

Chief operating officer Jonathan Allan added: “”This question around Channel 4 is not just about us, it’s about the ecosystem of television in the UK.

“We have some of the best TV in the world. We feel the Channel 4 brand and the programming we produce is a vital and important part of that ecosystem, but it is something to celebrate.”

The committee also heard the Channel 4 annual report was “running a little late” because the Government tried to intervene and change the wording, Ms Mahon said.

When asked if the Government is trying to rewrite the report to make privatisation more desirable, Ms Mahon added: “We provided the complete annual report on May 23 to the DCMS and there have been some delays to the normal process.

“It is fair to say that the DCMS made some comments that they would have preferred to see in the report, particularly about our future financial sustainability. They have now agreed that the report can be submitted to Parliament in the normal course without any changes. I think it is the first time adjustments had been requested.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Chloe Kelly insists England are fully focused after record Norway win

Chloe Kelly has stressed the importance of England not getting carried away after Monday’s historic 8-0 thrashing of Norway. The Euros hosts pulled off the competition’s biggest ever win as they blew away the Norwegians at the Amex Stadium in their second group game and secured a place in the quarter-finals.
SPORTS
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
newschain

Jack Nicklaus not concerned about prospect of record low score at Open

Three-time Open champion Jack Nicklaus insists he has no concerns about the Old Course yielding a record low score this week. Branden Grace created history when he became the first man to shoot 62 in a major during the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, while Ross Fisher holds the course record at St Andrews after a 61 in the Dunhill Links three months later.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Kosminsky
The Independent

BT, Sky and ITV among sports broadcasters probed for ‘cartel-like behaviour’

The competition watchdog has launched an investigation into potential cartel-like behaviour by some of the UK’s biggest sports broadcasters.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has “reasonable grounds” to suspect that BT, ITV, Sky and IMG Media – which includes Premier League Productions – might have broken competition rules.“The investigation relates to the purchase by such companies of freelance services which support the production and broadcasting of sports content in the UK,” the CMA said.“At this stage the CMA believes it has reasonable grounds to suspect one or more breaches of competition law.”It is investigating the broadcasters under Section...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

UK Olympic great Mo Farah says he was trafficked as a child

LONDON (AP) — Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah says he was illegally brought to the U.K. as a young boy and forced to care for other children before he escaped a life of servitude through running. In a new documentary, Farah says his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin and that he was from taken from the East African nation of Djibouti. The film that tells the story of his being trafficked, was produced by the BBC and Red Bull Studios, and the BBC is scheduled to broadcast it Wednesday. The athlete says he was 8 or 9 years old when a woman he didn’t know brought him to Britain using fake travel documents that included his picture alongside the name Mohammed Farah, the BBC reported. The woman took him to an apartment in west London where he was forced to care for her children, Farah said. He wasn’t allowed to go to school until he was 12.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privatisation#Channel 4#Television#The Winter Paralympics
newschain

Tiger Woods: I’m not retiring but this could be my last Open at St Andrews

Tiger Woods believes it is possible for him to compete at The Open well into his 50s but accepts this may be the last time he plays his all-time favourite venue of St Andrews. Two of the 15-time major winner’s three Claret Jugs have been won on the Old Course, in 2000 and 2005, but after this year’s 150th Championship the event will not return for at least another five years.
GOLF
Daily Mail

'I did not collapse anywhere, at any time': Sir Tom Jones denies needing backstage medical assistance before cancelling Budapest gig - as Welsh legend insists he is only suffering from 'viral laryngitis'

Sir Tom Jones has denied collapsing prior to his latest show in Budapest on Tuesday evening, insisting its abrupt cancellation was prompted by a viral infection. The legendary singer, 82, was taken ill ahead of the latest European date on his Surrounded by Time tour and doctors' reportedly told him to cancel the show.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tom Jones denies rumours he collapsed ahead of Budapest show

Sir Tom Jones has denied rumours that he collapsed ahead of his show in Budapest.The 82-year-old was forced to cancel his MVM Dome concert (12 July) at short notice, causing speculation about what had happened.In an Instagram post, the singer set the record straight: “I did NOT ‘collapse’ anywhere at any time, that is pure rumour.”Jones said the cancellation was in fact due to a diagnosed case of viral laryngitis, which he is now on medication for.He did however want to apologise to disappointed fans for the cancellation at such short notice and told those concerned that the show...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

First James Webb Space Telescope image shows universe in spectacular detail

The first image from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has been revealed, showing what is said to be the “deepest” and most detailed picture of the cosmos to date. Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, the picture showcases a galaxy cluster called SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
newschain

Tiger Woods ‘feeling good’ despite defeat to former Open winners at St Andrews

Four former winners of the Open at St Andrews unsurprisingly came out on top in the Celebration of Champions ahead of this week’s 150th Open. Nick Faldo, John Daly, Louis Oosthuizen and Zach Johnson teamed up to shoot six under par in the light-hearted, four-hole event over the first, second, 17th and 18th holes on the Old Course.
GOLF
newschain

Tory MP wearing ‘leather mini-skirt’ and ‘high heels’ in road crash, court told

A Conservative MP was wearing a “black leather mini-skirt” and “high heels” when he was involved in a late-night car crash, a court has heard. Jamie Wallis, who has represented Bridgend since 2019, is on trial accused of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
newschain

Andy Farrell hoping Ireland ‘saved best till last’ as they chase NZ series win

Andy Farrell warned there is more to come from Ireland as he urged his players to “bring a bit of chaos” to New Zealand’s game plan during Saturday’s decisive Test. The Irish created history last weekend by winning away to the All Blacks for the first time to level the series at 1-1 and set up a crunch clash in Wellington.
RUGBY
BBC

Irish Travellers: Apologises over wrong data in education report

A think tank has apologised for using the wrong data in a report into Irish Travellers' access to higher education. On Thursday, a Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) report into the education of Gypsy, Roma and Irish Travellers in the UK was released. It said Irish Travellers still faced "barriers...
EDUCATION
Deadline

Channel 5, Network 10 & Fremantle Forge Post-‘Neighbours’ Future With Psychological Thriller ‘Riptide’ From ‘Neighbours’ Exec Jason Herbison

Paramount-owned Channel 5, Australia’s Network 10 and Fremantle are looking to a post-Neighbours future and working on a primetime thriller from Neighbours exec Jason Herbison, starring UK Stay Close actor Jo Joyner. Filming will get underway shortly in Australia on four-parter Riptide, which will follow Alison (Joyner), whose life...
TV SERIES
newschain

Australia will ‘shut the Pommies up’, says debutant Suliasi Vunivalu

Suliasi Vunivalu insists Australia are determined to “shut the Pommies up” when they clash with England in Saturday’s series decider at Sydney Cricket Ground. Rugby league convert Vunivalu will make his long-awaited Wallabies debut off the bench having finally overcome the hamstring injuries that have repeatedly struck since switching codes last year.
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy