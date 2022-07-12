ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

London’s Heathrow Airport Caps Summer Passenger Numbers to Deal With Spiralling Travel Chaos

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

London’s Heathrow Airport has said it will limit its number of departing passengers to 100,000 a day until September to try to cope with staff shortages and soaring demand that have plunged international air...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Unreasonable and unacceptable’: Emirates defies Heathrow demand to cut passenger numbers

One of the biggest airlines flying in and out of London Heathrow has flatly refused to cut passenger numbers as demanded by the airport owner.Emirates called the demand “entirely unreasonable and unacceptable”.The giant carrier flies a dozen A380 superjumbo aircraft between Heathrow (LHR) and Dubai each day, carrying around 6,000 passengers.On Wednesday the airport made an unprecedented request for airlines to reduce the number of passengers on departing flights – with a daily cap of 100,000 outbound travellers up to and including 11 September 2022.British Airways has responded by stepping up its programme of cancellations, throwing the summer travel plans...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heathrow Airport#Gatwick Airport#Europe#Layoffs
The Associated Press

Emirates slams Heathrow Airport's order to cut flights

LONDON (AP) — Mideast carrier Emirates on Thursday rejected a demand by London’s Heathrow Airport for airlines to cut the number of passengers on summer flights in a bid to ease travel disruptions, calling it an “entirely unreasonable and unacceptable” move that shows “blatant disregard for customers.” In a blistering statement, the airline accused Heathrow’s management of “incompetence” for not being ready to deal with the “super peak period” for travel. The airport says it’s been seeking help from airlines on solutions for months. Emirates, one of the world’s biggest airlines, fired back a day after Heathrow announced it was capping daily passenger numbers at 100,000 and telling airlines to stop selling tickets as it seeks to quell travel chaos caused by soaring travel demand and staff shortages. Airlines have already slashed thousands of flights from their summer schedules after U.K. aviation authorities, in a bid to prevent last-minute cancellations, said carriers wouldn’t be punished for not using valuable takeoff and landing slots.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
AOL Corp

Heathrow Airport Asks Airlines to Stop Selling Summer Tickets, Limits Daily Passengers to 100,000

The world’s busiest airport is about to get a little less busy. On Tuesday, London’s Heathrow airport capped the number of daily departing passengers to just 100,000. The move is a response to a number of factors that have pushed many European airports to their breaking points. Among them are staffing shortages for key personnel including baggage handlers, oversold flights and an unprecedented number of people booking summer vacations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Gatwick: Passenger with restricted mobility dies after leaving flight

A passenger with restricted mobility has died at Gatwick Airport after leaving an aircraft. Gatwick said staff were helping to disembark three passengers with restricted mobility at the time, including the man's partner. He decided to leave the EasyJet plane rather than wait for staff to return and fell while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Don't expect great summer experience, warns airport boss

The new boss of Manchester Airport has warned he cannot promise passengers a "great" experience this summer. Managing director Chris Woodroofe told BBC News improvements have been made and he expects "the vast majority" of passengers to have a reasonable experience. Most will "get through security in 30 minutes, get...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Emirates rejects Heathrow’s order to cancel summer flights

Emirates has rejected an order from Heathrow to cancel flights to comply with a cap on passenger numbers.The airline accused the west London airport of showing “blatant disregard for consumers” by attempting to force it to “deny seats to tens of thousands of travellers”.On Tuesday, Heathrow pleaded with carriers to stop selling summer tickets as it imposed a cap on passenger numbers until September 11.Emirates plans to operate as scheduledEmiratesMany passengers flying to and from the UK’s busiest airport have suffered severe disruption in recent months, with long security queues and baggage system breakdowns.Emirates said in a statement: “LHR (London...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Heathrow cancellations: 158 flights grounded over next 10 days

Twenty transatlantic flights on United Airlines alone have been grounded over the next 10 days in response to the unprecedented capacity cut by London Heathrow airport.Six departures to New York Newark and five to San Francisco are among the cancellations.Heathrow is insisting passenger levels do not exceed 100,000 during the summer. From a list of cancellations made between Friday 15 July and Sunday 24 July, The Independent has calculated 158 outbound departures are cancelled, with the same number of inbound links likely to be axed.In total, around 50,000 passengers are likely to be affected over the 10 days.Air Canada...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

The Labyrinth To London Heathrow Airport

After the Trooping The Colour ceremony ended with a series of flyovers, it was time for me to fly away…but getting to London Heathrow Airport required careful navigation through a labyrinth of crowds and station closures. Navigating The Labyrinth From Central London To London Heathrow Airport. As I watched...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Protest on the runway: Southwest Airlines pilots line up in anger at poor staffing and long hours as airport chaos continues across the nation with 200 flight canceled today after 14,000 over the weekend

Nearly 1,300 Southwest Airline pilots gathered outside the Dallas Love Field airport on Tuesday to protest ongoing staff shortages as travel chaos continued on the first official day of summer - with more than 200 flights across the United States canceled. The Southwest Pilots Association called for better treatment of...
DALLAS, TX
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy