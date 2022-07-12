ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Back-to-school: Planning the cafeteria menu for lunch at Central Florida schools

fox35orlando.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Florida students will head back to the...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
wqcs.org

Florida Teacher of the Year Finalists Recognized

Orlando - Tuesday July 12, 2022: Five Florida Teacher of the Year finalists were recognized at the Teacher of the Year Conference in Orlando Tuesday. The finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year were chosen from nearly 185,000 public school teachers throughout the state. Each school district selected its teacher of the year, and then a statewide selection committee representing teachers, principals, parents, and the business community, reviewed each district's application on the basis of outstanding ability to teach and communicate knowledge of the subject taught, professional development, philosophy of teaching, and outstanding school and community service.
ORLANDO, FL
WHYI Y100

Here Are The Best Fries In Florida

There's nothing more exciting than a serving of fries. Serving as a side, snack and sometimes a meal, french fries are one of the most popular forms of potatoes. While fast food joints come to mind when we think about fries, plenty of restaurants and food trucks have their own take that's beloved by both locals and tourists.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Cafeteria#School Lunches#Food Drink
click orlando

Central Florida heats up with more afternoon storms on tap

ORLANDO, Fla. – Once again, we will be pinpointing scattered showers and storms late in the afternoon lingering through the evening hours. Expect a coverage at 40% today in Orlando. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s for most of Central Florida on Wednesday. Expect a high of 96 in...
ORLANDO, FL
wkgc.org

Governor Ron DeSantis Secures Record Provider Rate Increases for those who Serve Floridians with Disabilities

Governor Ron DeSantis Secures Record Provider Rate Increases for those who Serve Floridians with Disabilities. TALLAHASSEE, FL— Last month, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Florida’s Freedom First Budget for FY22-23, which included record rate increases for providers who aid Floridians with developmental disabilities served by the Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD). Rate increases took effect at the beginning of this month. Community leaders are excited to see this record commitment to APD customers and their caregivers with increased provider rates.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSFA

Florida woman finds iguana in her toilet

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida woman got some Saturday night company in her home. Michelle Reynolds said she went downstairs to make herself a “treat.”. “I put it in the microwave and skipped on over to the bathroom and opened the door and did a quick turnaround because I saw this thing in there and quickly shut the door!” she said.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Alligator spotted in clouds in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - This is probably the most ‘Florida’ photo you’ll see today: a cloud formation that looks like a giant alligator!. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King was about to give the forecast for Central Florida on Tuesday when he noticed something lurking behind him while on air!
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Florida inpatients with COVID-19 top 4,000

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Monday that showed more than 4,000 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19. The department reported 4,035 inpatients had COVID-19 and that 421 were in intensive-care units. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Midterm elections in Florida: Key dates and changes to voting in 2022

TAMPA, Fla. - Primaries for Florida's 2022 Midterm Elections are only weeks away and while there may not be a choice for president on the ballot, there are plenty of elected offices – from Washington D.C. to local government councils – for which voters may make their voices heard.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane center monitoring system near Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A system in the northern Gulf of Mexico is being monitored for possible development. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Tuesday said the area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms are associated with a trough of low pressure. "Gradual development of this system is possible if it can...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy