ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Advocate General to represent UK Government in Indyref2 case

By The Newsroom
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4UVC_0gcjGn7500

The UK’s Government’s top adviser on Scots law will have a formal role in the court case which will determine if Holyrood can stage its own independence referendum.

The Advocate General for Scotland, who advises UK ministers on matters of Scottish law, is to be a “formal party” when the Supreme Court considers the Scottish Government’s proposed referendum Bill.

It comes after the Scottish Government’s most senior legal adviser, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC, referred the matter to them, so judges there can determine if it is in Holyrood’s legislative competence.

In her filing, the Lord Advocate said she “does not have the necessary degree of confidence” the legislation would be in the gift of Holyrood.

We have been clear that now is not the time to be discussing another independence referendum

The UK Government has now submitted its initial response to the filing, and a spokeswoman has confirmed that Advocate General for Scotland Lord Stewart QC will become a formal party to the case.

It is understood the UK Government also asked the court if the referral was “premature”, given the usual process would be for the Scottish Secretary to refer legislation to the court after it had passed at Holyrood.

A provision of the Scotland Act allows for the Lord Advocate “to refer to the Supreme Court any devolution issue which is not the subject of proceedings”.

A UK Government spokeswoman said: “We have been clear that now is not the time to be discussing another independence referendum, when people across Scotland want both their Governments to be working together on the issues that matter to them and their families.”

“However, following the Lord Advocate’s referral of the Scottish Government’s draft Scottish Independence Referendum Bill, the UK Government has today lodged its initial response with the Supreme Court.

“The papers confirm that the Advocate General for Scotland will become a formal party to the case, and ask the Court to consider whether it should accept the Lord Advocate’s referral.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Government giving ‘100% attention’ to NI Protocol Bill, Vara insists

The Government is giving “100% attention” to its legislation on the Northern Ireland Protocol despite the Tory leadership race, the region’s Secretary of State has insisted. Shailesh Vara was commenting as the contentious Bill that would empower ministers to override aspects of the post-Brexit trading arrangements was...
POLITICS
newschain

Johnson Government tables confidence motion in itself after blocking Labour bid

Boris Johnson’s caretaker administration is tabling a motion of confidence in itself after refusing a Labour call for a showdown on the Prime Minister’s future. Labour claimed the Government had only proposed its alternative motion because it feared losing the vote on the wording proposed by Sir Keir Starmer, which would have tested if MPs still had confidence in Mr Johnson and his administration.
POLITICS
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Scottish Labour demand action to keep Covid under control

Scottish Labour have demanded that Holyrood introduces new measures to keep people safe from Covid as infections continue to rise. Jackie Baillie, the party’s health spokeswoman, set out their Covid Resilience Strategy on Monday as the virus’s death toll north of the border reached over 15,000. The Scottish...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Government#Court Case#Uk#Scots#The Advocate General#The Supreme Court#The Scottish Government#The Uk Government#Discu
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘considering peerage for Nadine Dorries’

Boris Johnson is thought to be considering a peerage for his most loyal cabinet minister Nadine Dorries as part of his resignation honours list.The prime minister is reportedly planning to put his culture secretary into the House of Lords as part of a tradition allowing him to recommend certain appointments before leaving No 10.According to the Sunday Times, Ms Dorries is “expected” to go to the upper chamber and depart frontline politics for novel writing after Mr Johnson’s downfall.Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, and billionaire Tory donor Michael Hintze are also said to be in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Nadine Dorries claims ‘coup’ brought down Boris Johnson

Nadine Dorries has accused fellow Tory MPs of staging a “coup” against Boris Johnson.The Culture Secretary has been one of the Prime Minister’s most ardent supporters, sticking by him even as support for his leadership collapsed at Westminster.In a pre-released clip from BBC Panorama, Ms Dorries says: “I was quite stunned that there were people who thought that removing the Prime Minister who won the biggest majority that we’ve had since Margaret Thatcher in less than three years.“Just the the anti-democratic nature of what they’re doing alone was enough to alarm me.Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries MP tells @BBCLauraK she believes...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour fury as Government blocks ‘no confidence’ vote

Labour has accused the Government of “running scared” after it blocked plans by the opposition to stage a Commons no confidence vote in Boris Johnson and his administration.A Labour spokeswoman said it was “unprecedented” for ministers not to allow parliamentary time for a vote of confidence which the party had been seeking on Wednesday.But a Government spokesman hit back, accusing Labour of “playing politics” by tabling a motion of no confidence in the Government and the Prime Minister when Boris Johnson had already resigned.“As the Prime Minister has already resigned and a leadership process is under way we do not...
POLITICS
newschain

Penny Mordaunt: I would be the Tory leader Labour fear the most

Leadership contender Penny Mordaunt has told Conservative MPs fearful of losing their seats under Boris Johnson that she is the candidate “Labour fear the most”. One of the frontrunners to enter No 10, the trade minister warned other Tory leadership hopefuls on Wednesday that they are right to perceive her as a “threat to their campaign”.
ELECTIONS
Fortune

One week after Elon Musk talked about an ‘underpopulation crisis,’ the UN says the world population is set to continue growing until 2100

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that declining birth rates present “the biggest danger civilization faces by far.” But it looks like it will be a few decades at least before population collapse will begin posing a problem.
ECONOMY
newschain

Sri Lankan legislators to pick new president but no deal on PM

Sri Lanka’s leaders have agreed that legislators will elect a new president next week but struggled to decide on the make-up of a new government to lead the bankrupt country out of an economic and political collapse. Facing severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine, protesters on Saturday stormed...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy