SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Showers and thunderstorms are moving through the region this morning and should be wrapping up as the morning rolls on. The risk of severe weather in our area will be very low. There will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. It will be a little breezy with northwest wind gusts around 30 mph.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO