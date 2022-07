HOUSTON – Two teenagers are in the hospital after a Houston man shot them during an attempted robbery, according to a report from KSAT sister station KPRC. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a man, his wife and their two infant children arrived home just after 12 a.m. on Monday in northwest Harris County when two 16-year-olds walked up to their SUV.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO