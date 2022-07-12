ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

World Games Birmingham 2022 medal count: Germany in the lead; Where does US rank?

By Leada Gore
AL.com
AL.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

1. Germany – 15 2. Colombia – 8 The U.S. is in 15th place with one gold, four silver and four bronze medals, according to World Game trackers Monday night. The U.S. gold was won by Victor Bernudez Montalvo in the individual men...

www.al.com

Paige Pearce
AL.com

Birmingham, AL
