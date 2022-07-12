All The News That’s Fit: Sleepless nights, inactive preschoolers and robot surgeons

Sleepless over climate change

(Getty Images)

The warming Earth is ruining sleep. From 2015 to 2017, global temperatures rose to an average 86 degrees Fahrenheit. At the same time, according to a study, average sleep times dropped just over 14 minutes, more for older people, women and people in lower-income countries.

Sleep is triggered and sustained by lower temperatures, which aid in lowering core body temperature.

It’s a violent life (and death)

We wax poetic for pre-pandemic times. Then numbers are tabulated.

In 2019, approximately 67,000 people died of violence-related injuries in the U.S. Two-thirds of these deaths were by suicide, one-quarter were homicides, just under 9 percent were of unknown origin, 1.4 percent involved law enforcement and less than 1 percent were unintentional gun deaths.

The suicide rate was higher for males than for females.

The suicide rate was highest among American Indian or Alaska Natives and White males.

The homicide rate was highest among Black males.

Among men, the most common method used for suicide was a firearm; among women, poisoning.

“Mental health problems, intimate partner problems, interpersonal conflicts, and acute life stressors were primary circumstances for multiple types of violent death,” reported the CDC.

Get me that. Stat!

(Getty Images)

Approximately 60 percent of U.S. preschool-age children receive center-based care, spending an average of 30 hours a week. They’re apparently not getting enough exercise. A recent study found that only 43 percent of early child care programs in a nationally representative study met guidelines for both sufficient outdoor activities and physical activity (60-90 minutes daily).

Food for thought

Agar is a gelatinous substance derived from boiled and dried seaweed. It’s used as a setting agent in jellies, desserts and custards, as thickener in soups and ice cream and in laxatives. It’s also used as a microbial growth medium in Petri dishes.

Best medicine

(Getty Images)

Q: Why don’t ants get sick?

A: Because they have anty bodies.

Medical history

This week in 2000, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved use of the da Vinci robot surgical system for gallbladder, gastroesophageal reflux and gynecologic procedures. The technology involves a three- or four-armed robot manipulating instruments remotely controlled by a surgeon from a computer console. Instruments and cameras are guided through very small incisions in the body, making the approach less invasive than previous methods and speeding recovery time.

Ig Nobel apprised

The Ig Nobel Prizes celebrate achievements that make people laugh, then think. A look at real science that’s hard to take seriously, and even harder to ignore.

In 1992, the Ig Nobel Prize in Medicine went to a team of Japanese researchers who investigated the chemical compounds responsible for foot odor. Interestingly, they concluded that people who think their feet stink have odoriferous feet and people who don’t, don’t.

Self-exam

(Getty Images)

Q: Why do sad movies and the like cause some people to sniffle?

A: Evolutionarily speaking, it’s not clear why humans cry when they become emotional, but there is neurological evidence to show that the brain triggers tear ducts to begin flowing. Noses don’t get the same message. They don’t produce more mucus with a tissue-demanding sob story. Rather, a sniffly nose is caused by tears that have drained into the nasal cavity, where they combine with mucus, and the surplus fluid spills out the nose.

Last words

“It’s better to perish here than to kill all those poor beans.”

— 5th century B.C. Greek philosopher Pythagoras, refusing to escape with his students from a Crotonian army by passing through a fava bean field

LaFee is a health science writer at UC San Diego.