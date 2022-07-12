ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dani Alves slams ‘sinners’ Barcelona and says club ‘doesn’t care about stars who made history’ after poorly-handled exit

DANI ALVES has slammed Barcelona and says the club has 'sinned' in recent years.

Alves, 39, is a free agent this summer after his second stint with the Catalan giants came to an end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6DbD_0gcjFXyY00
Alves complains the club has 'sinned' recently and is run badly, including his departure Credit: Getty

But he feels let down by the powers that be at the Nou Camp as the "club has sinned" in recent years.

The full-back told The Guardian that Barca bosses "don’t care about the people who made history".

He said: "This club has sinned in recent years. Barcelona doesn’t care about the people who made history for the club.

"As a cule [Barcelona fan], I would like the club to do things differently. I’m not talking about myself because my situation was another scenario.

"I left happy to have returned to Barcelona. I dreamed for five years wanting to live this second moment. The only thing I didn’t like was how my departure was handled.

"Since I arrived, I made it very clear that I wasn’t any more a 20-year-old guy and that I wanted things to be done head-on, without hiding things.

"I am eternally grateful to Xavi and the president for bringing me back. I found a club full of young people with incredible ideas on the pitch.

"But it needs to improve the work outside the field. The mindset is totally opposite to what we built a few years ago. Everything that happens on the field is a reflection of what happens outside.

"I’m supporting for Barcelona to come back to the top, but it’s super-complicated. Football is more balanced, it’s a collective game. And that has been left out at the club."

Alves played just 17 times under Xavi in his latest six-month stint.

His first spell helped him become the most decorated player in football history, playing 247 times during an eight-year period.

He won an incredible 23 trophies with the LaLiga giants.

Despite his age, Alves reportedly has no plans to retire and could join Real Valladolid.

He added: "I like challenges and I adapt to any situation.

"Today I am unemployed, but interesting things have come up. I’m doing my study about places to go which have a good level of competitiveness.

"That’s football. You have to get together with people who want the same goal, who want to compete, to win. I like to win. I want to go somewhere I can win."

