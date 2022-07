INDIANAPOLIS – What a beautiful day! Humidity levels are low and there’s plenty of sunshine expected today! We won’t see rain chances until this weekend. For the rest of the day today, temperatures will top off in the middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. A weak spotty shower is possible into the afternoon and early evening, but these will not be widespread or last long. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

