EATONTOWN – A shared service agreement that allows Eatontown to use the municipal court in Tinton Falls has been renewed by the Eatontown Borough Council. During a meeting on June 22, council members authorized the agreement between Eatontown and Tinton Falls for the shared use of the Tinton Falls Municipal Court. The agreement will become effective on Aug. 1, according to a resolution.

EATONTOWN, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO