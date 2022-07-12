B-25 Bomber Visiting Evansville This Weekend

For the 47th year, thousands of cars and trucks manufactured before 1949 will descend on the city of Evansville as E'Ville Iron Street Rods once again host the annual Frog Follies. An Evansville Tradition. For the last 46 years, even in torrential rains and scorching heat, E'Ville Iron Street Rods...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Thanks to a new initiative, a local veteran is turning a new chapter in life — becoming a homeowner. JD Sheth broke ground for the “Home of the Brave” Project on Read Street in Evansville today. Regina Bennett is one of three new homeowners through this project. She was in the […]
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — You might notice something high in the sky next time you drive by Ellis Park. To start off the week, crews worked to erect a new sign outside the track. Ellis Park officials said the sign was originally going to be put up on Friday, but bad weather postponed it to […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two days after Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced he would not seek an unprecedented fourth term in office, Gabe Whitley, also known as “Honest Gabe,” says he will be a candidate in the 2023 race. In a press release Whitley sent to Eyewitness News, Whitley said: “I love Evansville, it’s my […]
STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation officials are reminding drivers to be alert for thousands of motorcycles and other vehicles making their way to the 2022 Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally. They say the rally creates heavy traffic along U.S. 60 in the Sturgis, KY, area, and along other routes leading...
Over the weekend, the Brummett family was heading to Golden Corral for a late lunch. Before they could make it through the restaurant’s doors, they came across a woman desperate for help. “We walked over and I asked if she was okay because she looked distraught,” says Cody Brummett....
Knock knock. Who's There? COVID...No thank you. Yes, unfortunately, this is the reality right here in the Evansville area. Just a few weeks ago, I along with several coworkers was exposed to COVID-19. It's been so long since this has been an issue, I didn't think that much of it. Then we read up on the latest CDC guidelines, and some folks that had not had the booster shot had to work from home for a few days. I was not on that list. I have been vaccinated and have had one booster. But, as it turns out, that was not enough to keep the COVID away from me. I'm sure that my recent Lupus diagnosis doesn't help my immune system, but my vacation turned into a sick-cation.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The winning ticket has been drawn for the Hadi Shrine Half-Pot. The winning ticket was drawn at 10 a.m. on July 11 in the lobby of the Hadi Shrine Temple at 6 Walnut Street in Downtown Evansville. The winning ticket was A-603257, and the winner will get $108,075. The pot total […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A large police presence was seen at the McCurdy Apartments in downtown Evansville. Police were called to the scene in the 100 block of SE 1st Street around 5:15 Wednesday morning, followed by the coroner a short time later. Evansville police have yet to confirm any details, and that once large […]
Erected as a tribute to those that fought in the Civil War and Spanish American War the Veterans Memorial Coliseum is getting a facelift. The County Council approved the century old building $6 million for upgrades. Lead architect Jeff Justice says, This is a historic icon for the community. One...
This is a night dedicated entirely to celebrating the heroes in our lives. Whether you work in public safety, are the survivor of a fallen hero, or simply appreciate the service and sacrifice made by heroes on a daily basis, this is the perfect event for you to show your support. Held at the Owensboro Convention Center on July 16 at 6 p.m., doors will open and seating begins at 5:20 p.m. Seats can be purchased right here for $60 each. There is never a cost to immediate survivors of fallen heroes.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A vehicle has crashed into a building in Evansville. It happed around noon Monday in the 600 block of Ashe Court. That’s on the east side at Richmond Park Independent Living, which is a 55 and older community. Neighbors tell us the driver is an...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - With progress continuing on both sides of the river, the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX) is launching a new project website. It includes new maps, photos and updated project information. The updated website can be found at the same location, I69OhioRiverCrossing.com. Visitors to the new...
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE) - The volunteers with the Christian group World Changers are rolling up their sleeves in Hopkins County, working on disaster relief projects for people affected by the December 10 tornadoes. To the students helping, they say this work means so much more. “I get to help...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) is trying to refurbish an old part, and customers might notice a change in water pressure. Starting July 18, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) says it will begin refurbishing the main switchgear at the water filtration plant. The switchgear is a series of […]
Brenda E. Wheeler age 71 of Evansville, IN passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. Brenda was born on October 13, 1950, in Centralia, IL. A daughter to Joseph Richard and Alliene (Allen) Pettersson. She was married to Dennis Wheeler for 44 years and he survives in Evansville, IN.
There's a lengthy road closure planned in Henderson, Kentucky, as crews begin construction work on Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX). Authorities with the I-69 ORX project say a half-mile section of Kimsey Lane will be closed starting on or after Monday, July 25, weather permitting.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says preliminary autopsy results show that Frederick D. Moore III, 36, of Evansville, died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma from an accident on South Green River Road. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was honored for his bravery on Tuesday. The Evansville Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on May 7 and found the resident already sitting outside. David Bradley crawled to his neighbor and pulled him outside through the smoke coming from...
