Lexington police looking for suspects accused of assaulting 2 men downtown

The Lexington Police Department released surveillance photos of two suspects accused of a severe assault in downtown Lexington, Ky. Lexington Police Department

The Lexington Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a severe assault that allegedly took place in downtown Lexington last month.

According to police, officers responded to the corner of Main Street and North Limestone at roughly 2:47 a.m. June 19 for a report of an unconscious subject. Two men were found hurt when officers arrived, police said. Both were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were reported to be non-life-threatening at the time, according to Lexington police.

The suspects were not named, and police said they wanted the public’s help to identify the individuals because they were “wanted for questioning.”

The photos released by police appeared to be from a security camera and showed the two suspects running.

One of the victims was later determined to be Logan Parsons. A GoFundMe page setup for Parsons said he and two friends were walking home from a wedding early in the morning when they were assaulted by three people. The GoFundMe page said Parsons had life-threatening injuries and required brain surgery.

“We were told we were not sure he would make it,” Kirstin Spillman, Parsons’ fiance, said to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The GoFundMe page has since raised nearly $30,000 with the goal of collecting $40,000. The donations will pay for the hospital bills for victims.

Investigators have asked anyone with information about this case to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.