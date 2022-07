MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Julia Dale was named director of the State Unemployment Insurance Agency, or UIA, in October of 2021. Today she visited the two U.P. offices for the first time. She says one of her first priorities is restoring trust and confidence in the agency. Where that comes from is back in May, the UIA released information saying that tens of thousands of people were overpaid on benefits. State officials blamed the U.S. Department of Labor for the over payments and asked the federal agency not to ask people for the extra money back. The UIA has since started issuing waivers.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO