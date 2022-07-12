ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Excessive heat arrives with a chance of storms for some

By Alana Brophy
ABC4
ABC4
 1 day ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! After a weak disturbance to start the work week, high pressure will allow for extreme heat to once again, usher in above-average temperatures statewide.

This stretch of extreme heat has prompted new heat alerts for Northern Utah. A new Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Tuesday at noon and will hold through Thursday at midnight. Areas impacted include the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, and Salt Lake Valley.

These areas are looking at back-to-back days of above-average triple-digit heat, and that means a possible spike in heat-related illnesses. Utah County will also see above-average highs near 100º and as a result, a Heat Advisory was issued and now impacts Utah Valley. This will also be in effect from noon on Tuesday until midnight on Thursday and will include cities like Lehi, Provo, and Payson.

The heat will be the big weather headline today, but we can’t rule out storms either. Monsoon moisture continues to surge into the Beehive State in the coming days and on Tuesday we could see a few storms as far north as the northern Wasatch Front. Tomorrow, we’ll even see northern Utah with a slight chance.

The moisture content in southern Utah looks to remain healthy through the second half of the week but could dip slightly dry on Thursday before another surge potentially arrives Friday into the weekend. With the return of thunderstorm potential, so does the risk of flash flooding in southern Utah, with the possibility of covering all National Parks with the exception of Arches.

With additional moisture available, expect partly cloudy skies to broken cloud coverage throughout the state, and at times, patchy smoke impacting air quality. Moderate air is expected in counties where air quality is monitored.

Bottom line? Excessive heat is expected with the chance of smoke-filled skies and the potential for thunderstorms.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!

