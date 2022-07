Can I admit something a little shocking? I have never been to Fright Fest at Six Flags Great American in Gurnee, Illinois before. I absolutely love Halloween, but scary haunted houses are not my jam and I often hear people say how scary Fright Fest is at Six Flags Great America. It's not the appearance of monsters that scares me, it's the dang jumping out of nowhere to terrify me thing I just can't handle.

GURNEE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO