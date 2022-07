LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews in Lawton were kept busy Monday night as they battled a major house fire near Fort Sill Boulevard. Crews were actually called out to the scene of 12th and Williams around 9:15 p.m. When crews first got there the house was engulfed in flames. However, according to LFD the home was vacant and thankfully no one was hurt.

