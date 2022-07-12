ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

‘Jurassic Park,’ ‘Encanto’ to screen at Victory Field

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sowbs_0gcjCjj100
(AP Photo/ Lucy Pemoni)

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s proof you’ll find more than baseball at Victory Field.

Movie fans can head to the ballpark this weekend for a special screening of Jurassic Park.

It’s part of “Flicks at Victory Field.” The program, which started in 2020 after the baseball season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now in its third year.

The 2022 schedule includes the 1993 hit Jurassic Park on Saturday, July 16, and Disney’s 2021 musical sensation Encanto on Saturday, Oct. 1.

General admission stadium seating costs $10. You can also watch from the field, which is $15 per ticket. You can bring blankets, lawn chairs or tarps to sit on.

Pricier VIP and group experience options are also available.

Gates open at 6 p.m., with the movies set to start at 7 p.m.

Outside food and drinks aren’t permitted inside the field, but concession stands will be open. Guests can only pay with credit or debits cards—no cash will be accepted.

Movie fans who buy their Encanto tickets before Sept. 24 will save $2 on each admission.

For more information, visit the Flicks at Victory Field website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Prices, full lineup announced for All IN festival

INDIANAPOLIS — Prices and the full lineup have been announced for the two-day All IN Music & Arts Festival over Labor Day weekend. If you buy before July 18, single-day tickets will cost $99.50. The price will increase to $109.50 afterward. Two-day tickets will cost $159.50 until July 19. The price for tickets sold beyond […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
travelawaits.com

5 Midwest Cities I Love Visiting In The Summer

America’s Midwest is known for its down-to-earth, friendly people and homespun sensibilities. The Midwest is also filled with bustling cities, historic sites, and a cultural wonderland that will create wonderful vacation experiences for you. Here are five of my favorite Midwest cities to explore with some must-do activities, attractions,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Art on the Sneaker: Upcoming competition uniting basketball, art & fashion

INDIANAPOLIS — We recently told you about The City League basketball tournament bringing Hoosiers together both on and off the court. The summer-long event features community events during the basketball games to teach valuable skills– like financial literacy or cooking classes. Now, they’re teaming up with an art platform to shine a spotlight on Indiana […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Hot 104.7

Corn Field is Turned Into Stranger Things Eddie Munson Artwork Somewhere Near Indianapolis

Stranger Things has become a true pop culture phenomenon, and even an Indiana field is celebrating a series favorite character. While Stranger Things has not been filmed in the state of Indiana, the show is set in a fictional Indiana town called Hawkins. The town doesn't actually exist but there are several fan theories that speculate which parts of Indiana Hawkins may be based on.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Best viewing times of International Space Station this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The International Space Station is set to make multiple passes high enough in the sky for central Indiana to see this week. Both Wednesday and Thursday nights, the space station will be visible for 6 minutes. On Wednesday night, the space station will be visible first...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jurassic Park#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun
Fox 59

Hoagies & Hops dietary friendly menu

INDIANAPOLIS — Kristina Mazza the Owner of Hoagies & Hops stopped by to share what it takes to make an authentic Philadelphia cheesesteak. Donnie Begley the Chef and General Manager at Hoagies & Hops whips up one of the non-traditional ways to enjoy a cheesesteak on a bed of lettuce. They also offer various other gluten free and keto friendly ways to enjoy their delicious menu.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
FOX59

This time, Speedway customers can enjoy Slurpee Day, too

Typically, 7-Eleven Day’s Slurpee Day is something that passes most Hoosiers by without much fanfare. That’s because there are few 7-Eleven stores in Indiana. It’s hard to cash in on a free Slurpee when there’s no place to get one (there are a few in the northern and northwestern parts of the state).
SPEEDWAY, IN
Fox 59

Hensley Legal hosting drive-thru backpack giveaway this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — If you need help with school supplies this year, head to Hensley Legal Group in Fishers Saturday, July 16 for the drive-thru backpack event. Families can pick up free backpacks filled with supplies in the parking lot of the law firm’s headquarters, 8350 Sunlight Drive, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The building is located near 106th Street and I-69 in Fishers.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Rejuvenating hanging baskets

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden believes we need a "national cut-back weekend" after the Fourth of July to remind us to trim the dead and wilting growth on our hanging baskets. On 13Sunrise, Sullivan said that by the middle of summer, many plants have lost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

10-4 Good Buddy! Top Truck Stops In Central Indiana

Trucking is responsible for most of the overland freight movement in the United States, with the market being worth $732.3 billion. The U.S. employs an estimated 8.9 million people in trucking-related jobs; nearly 3.5 million are truck drivers. Driving large tractor-trailers or delivery trucks is one of the largest occupations in the United States. The forecast for the trucking industry by the American Trucking Association predicts freight tonnage in the U.S. to grow 24%.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Community High School graduate has successful Miss Indiana week

Olivia Broadwater had another memorable showing at the Miss Indiana competition. The 2020 Zionsville Community High School graduate was named Miss Indiana first-runner-up June 18 at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. She was the second runner-up in the 2021 Miss Indiana competition. She was the first runner-up in the Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen in 2019.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy