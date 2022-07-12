‘Jurassic Park,’ ‘Encanto’ to screen at Victory Field

(AP Photo/ Lucy Pemoni)

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s proof you’ll find more than baseball at Victory Field.

Movie fans can head to the ballpark this weekend for a special screening of Jurassic Park.

It’s part of “Flicks at Victory Field.” The program, which started in 2020 after the baseball season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now in its third year.

The 2022 schedule includes the 1993 hit Jurassic Park on Saturday, July 16, and Disney’s 2021 musical sensation Encanto on Saturday, Oct. 1.

General admission stadium seating costs $10. You can also watch from the field, which is $15 per ticket. You can bring blankets, lawn chairs or tarps to sit on.

Pricier VIP and group experience options are also available.

Gates open at 6 p.m., with the movies set to start at 7 p.m.

Outside food and drinks aren’t permitted inside the field, but concession stands will be open. Guests can only pay with credit or debits cards—no cash will be accepted.

Movie fans who buy their Encanto tickets before Sept. 24 will save $2 on each admission.

For more information, visit the Flicks at Victory Field website.