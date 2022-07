Tamir Rice was 12 on November 22, 2014 when he was shot by police while playing near a gazebo outside the Cudell Recreation Center in Cleveland’s west side. The shooter, Timothy Loehmann, had been found emotionally unsuited for police work by the Independence Police Department and let go after only after 6 months; he was hired by Cleveland without a background check. For the second time last week, it was revealed that Loehmann had been hired by a small-town police department, a hiring rescinded when the Rice family & activists drew attention to it. You’d think by now he’d find another line of work.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO