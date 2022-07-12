ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milwaukee, WI

Officer hit by bullet fragment from another officer's gun

By WTMJ-TV
 1 day ago

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Police in West Milwaukee say an officer was grazed by a bullet after another officer fired his weapon at an armed suspect.

Authorities say officers responded to a residence about 11:30 p.m. Monday after a male caller told dispatchers he felt he was about to die, gave his address and hung up.

Police say the man came out of his home and pointed a gun at an officer, who fired a round, but missed the suspect. A fragment from that bullet his the second officer, causing minor injuries, WTMJ-TV reported.

Officers used a stun gun on the man and arrested him. Officials say a firearm was recovered.

The man refused medical treatment and officers took him to a Milwaukee County mental health facility.

Charges are pending.

