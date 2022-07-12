30-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Island Park Crash
Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash near a Long Island intersection.
It happened around 9:05 p.m. Monday, July 11 in Island Park.
A 30-year-old man was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Long Beach Road, north of Marina Place, Nassau County Police said.
The vehicle fled the scene.
The victim suffered severe trauma and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by a staff physician.
The investigation is ongoing.
Detectives request anyone with information on the crash contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.
