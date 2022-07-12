ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island Park, NY

30-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Island Park Crash

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash near a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 9:05 p.m. Monday, July 11 in Island Park.

A 30-year-old man was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Long Beach Road, north of Marina Place, Nassau County Police said.

The vehicle fled the scene.

The victim suffered severe trauma and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by a staff physician.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information on the crash contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Duo Arraigned In Freeport Shooting That Killed 21-Year-Old, Injured 19-Year-Old

Two alleged gang members were arraigned in the murder of a 21-year-old and attempted murder of a 19-year-old at a Long Island park. Christopher Anderson, age 26, of Roosevelt, and Floyd McNeil, age 26, of Hempstead, were indicted and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder, according to an announcement from Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly on Wednesday, July 13.
FREEPORT, NY
Daily Voice

Watch: Arson Investigation Underway After Suspects Place Lit Firecracker In Car In Wyandanch

A car sustained significant damage in an explosion on Long Island after two suspects placed a lit firecracker in the vehicle. Suffolk County Police Arson Section detectives are working to identify and locate the two male suspects who put an M-80 firecracker inside the car in Wyandanch at about 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.
WYANDANCH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Beach, NY
City
Island Park, NY
PIX11

Long Island hit-and-run driver strikes, kills pedestrian: police

ISLAND PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) — A hit-and-run driver fatally struck a pedestrian Monday night in Island Park, according to authorities. Details of the case, released early Tuesday by investigators searching for the driver, are scant but troubling. The victim, a 30-year-old man whose identity has not been publicly released, was struck by a vehicle traveling […]
ISLAND PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Southampton Hit-Run Crash

Police on Long Island are searching for the driver of a GMC Envoy who allegedly hit a motorcyclist on Long Island, killing the driver. The crash took place in Southampton around 5:45 a.m., Tuesday, July 12 on Country Road 104. Southampton police received several 911 calls about a motor vehicle...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Traffic Accident
News 12

Tractor-trailer rollover causes 7-mile backup in Orange County

A tractor-trailer rollover caused a 7-mile backup on I-87 in Orange County this morning. Police say the crash happened between Exit 16 (Harriman) and Exit 15A (Sloatsburg). It blocked all three lanes. Police says the driver suffered minor injuries. The tractor-trailer has since been removed from roadway and all lanes...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Rear-End Collision Kills Back-Seat Passengers On Route 95

Two Bronx women were killed when their vehicle was rear-ended by a truck on Route 95, responders said.The victims were in the back seat of a Subaru Impreza when a chain-reaction crash occurred in the local lanes of the northbound highway at milepost 120 near the DeGraw Avenue overpass in Teaneck ar…
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

3 Teens Get Into Fiery Crash In Stolen Mercedes After High-Speed Chase In Morris County: Police

Three teens were nabbed after fleeing from police during a high-speed chase and crashing a stolen Mercedes — and two suspects remain at large, authorities said. Denville Police saw a black Mercedes Benz heading east on Route 46 matching the description of one that had been stolen out of Parsippany earlier in the evening just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, a press release said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TBR News Media

Commack resident critically injured in motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that critically injured a pedestrian in Commack on July 11. Dennis Mahoney was crossing the roadway northbound in front of 6079 Jericho Turnpike when he was struck by a westbound 2015 Subaru Crosstrek at approximately 11:15 p.m. Mahoney,...
COMMACK, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
312K+
Followers
47K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy