30-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Island Park Crash

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash near a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 9:05 p.m. Monday, July 11 in Island Park.

A 30-year-old man was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Long Beach Road, north of Marina Place, Nassau County Police said.

The vehicle fled the scene.

The victim suffered severe trauma and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by a staff physician.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information on the crash contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

