Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp, ’18′: Album Review

By Gary Graff
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Surprise has been one of the sharpest arrows in Jeff Beck's quiver for more than six decades now. From his comings and goings in various ensembles - even the group that bore his name - to stylistic excursions into jazz fusion, Gene Vincent and opera, and collaborations with Jan Hammer, Roger...

ultimateclassicrock.com

Motorious

Johnny Depp Cry-Baby Motorcycle Fails To Sell

There were plenty of people watching the June 25 auction of the 1955 Harley-Davidson Model K Johnny Depp famously rode in Cry-Baby, but that wasn’t enough for the high bid to reach reserve. That’s right, after all the press coverage and people talking about the bike, nobody was willing to pony up the cash the seller wanted. Bidding started at a whopping $250,000 with bid increments set at $25,000.
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

Johnny Depp celebrates trial victory with new tattoo, and the meaning behind it seems to forecast what’s next for the famous actor

Actor Johnny Depp recently added to his already vast menagerie of tattoos, but this time, the tattoo has a post-trial victory significance. Even diehard fans of the Edward Scissorhands actor would be hard-pressed to find photos of the Hollywood superstar without ink, as Johnny Depp has been a fan and collector of tattoos since he was young. Over the years, the list of Johnny Depp tattoos has continued to grow. Depp has gotten tattoos on his left hand, his left arm, his right hand, his right arm, his chest, and other places on his body.
CELEBRITIES
