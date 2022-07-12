ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Three Things to Know - 7/12/22

 1 day ago

Beekeeping Workshop Set for Tonight

There will be a free workshop entitled, Beekeeping with Varroa mites, today from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Jackie O’s Teaching and Learning Apiary located at 4500 Angel Ridge Road.

According to www.beeaware.org., the term “Varroa mites” refers to tiny red-brown external parasites that feed and live on adult honey bees.

This educational workshop is being put on by Rural Action in association with a partnership between Central State University and the Athens County Area Beekeeping Association.

For more information on the Beekeeping with Varroa mites workshop contact Rural Action Beginning Farmer Outreach Assistant, Katie Lloyd at 740-677-4047.

Board of Elections Meeting Set for Wednesday

The Athens County Board of Elections will have a regular board meeting Wednesday at 3:30 pm. at the Athens County Board of Elections Office, 15 S. Court St. Room 130. If you have questions please contact the Board office 740-592-3201.

On This Day in History

On this day, July 12, 1984, Walter F. Mondale, who would become the Democratic nominee for President of the United States, named New York Congresswoman Geraldine Ferraro as his running mate for the November presidential election. She was the first woman to run for office on a major party ticket in this country. The Mondale/Ferraro ticket would be defeated in the fall in a loss of landslide proportions by the Republican ticket of Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

Community Policy