In an update to a story we first brought you in April, a Gladwin man has admitted to not reporting damage to a Lake Township home he caused while on an ATV. On April 25, troopers from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post responded to a residence on West Shore Drive in Lake Township. The homeowner reported someone riding a four-wheeler struck the home and fled the scene on April 24.

GLADWIN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO