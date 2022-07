A Chicago man was wanted by cops, and when confronted gave the officers a "fake" name...That led to ANOTHER arrest. What? PATCH. This dude was causing a disturbance at a Walmart, great guy. Cops stopped and questioned him...Gave the name Tory Walker along with an address and date of birth. This information was not correct. So Mr. Fake Walker was arrested for "obstructing identification," never heard of that before. But the story gets a little strange from here. The Tory Walker with the address and date of birth that he gave, was actually wanted and had a warrant out for his arrest. So when this guy gave the fake info, they instantly took him into custody and did fingerprints etc.

