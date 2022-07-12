ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas avoids blackouts, power use to break more records in heat wave

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Power demand in Texas will likely hit new record highs this week as consumers crank up air conditioners to escape a lingering heat wave after homes and businesses helped avoid rotating blackouts by conserving energy on Monday. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

