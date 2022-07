(Clarinda) -- A rural Coin man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with a bevy of charges from 2021. The Page County Attorney's Office says Matthew Sherman Olson was sentenced July 11 for crimes committed between May 24 and 25, 2021 including 1st degree harassment, felony interference with official acts, possessing contraband in a jail facility, and assault on a law enforcement officer. In April and May 2022, Olson was found guilty in two separate jury trials for the harassment and felony interference charges. He later plead guilty to the charges of contraband in a jail facility and assault on a law enforcement officer.

