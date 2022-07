The Hawks have had quite the eventful offseason. Atlanta made one of the biggest trades in club history when they acquired Dejounte Murray from the Spurs in exchange for veteran Danilo Gallinari, three future first-rounds, and a draft swap. Murray is the first All-Star Trae Young will have ever played with and might be the perfect complement to the offensive specialist. Once free agency began, the Hawks signed Aaron Holiday. Then, the team traded Kevin Huerter to the Kings for Justin Holiday, Moe Harkless, and a future first-rounder.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO