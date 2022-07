Can you guess what “1882 Day” is? Do you know when the Southport General Store first opened? If you do, then perhaps you can guess that Saturday, July 30 we will celebrate the 140th year of the store being in business. That’s right! Our store has operated for 140 years, so the owners have decided we should celebrate that fact. What they are envisioning is a family and friends block party atmosphere with two live bands performing from under the hilltop seating trellis. The parking lot will be closed about noon so that folks can bring a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the music and have a picnic. Be ready for games, local artist tables showcasing their work, and photos ops that can be taken by our ‘Model T’, as well as an ice cream stand. Sarah is making a special old fashioned dessert, but first enjoy products of the fresh oyster bar and store pizzas. You will also find special pricing on Barn merchandise. All this activity takes place from 2 through 6 p.m. No tickets are required, but parking will be limited, so please walk or car pool if possible. The store and Barn will be open as usual throughout the day.

