ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Driver killed in fiery freeway crash near North Park

By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hhdh1_0gcj8zhm00

SAN DIEGO – One person was killed early Tuesday in a fiery crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 805 near North Park, the California Highway Patrol said.

Shortly before 2:20 a.m., the driver hit the center divider on the freeway near University Avenue and lost control of the vehicle, a CHP incident log shows. It’s not clear what led up to the crash, but the result left scattered debris from the vehicle across multiple lanes as it erupted in flames.

Safety, security on minds of those attending San Diego Pride

Video from Sideo.TV shows firefighters dousing the grey sedan with water as flames threw off heavy smoke high over the freeway. Traffic is seen in the video being diverted around the wreckage while crews worked to put out the fire and clear the debris.

All lanes of traffic since have reopened to travelers after the debris was removed.

Further information on the crash was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandiegocountynews.com

24-year-old killed in a vehicle collision on Interstate 805

San Diego, CA–A 24-year-old Chula Vista man was killed early Tuesday morning when his vehicle veered off the roadway on southbound Interstate 805 and impacted the center median wall, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol dispatch received a call at around 2:15 a.m. of a crash with an ambulance...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nationwide Report

24-year-old man died after a fiery car crash in the North Park area (San Diego, CA)

24-year-old man died after a fiery car crash in the North Park area (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report. A 24-year-old Chula Vista man lost his life following a fiery, single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in the North Park area. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place just after 2:15 a.m. on the southbound side of I-805 near University Avenue [...]
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Tips sought to find SUV involved in I-15 hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO – California Highway Patrol investigators are searching for the dark-colored SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash with a motorcyclist Tuesday on a San Diego-area freeway. About 4:10 p.m., a 27-year-old woman from Temecula was riding a Ducati sport motorcycle between the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX 5 San Diego

52-year-old man killed in Valley Center car crash

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A driver was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle collided into a tree in Valley Center, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a report of a car crash involving a white Toyota Camry around 8:58 a.m. on eastbound State Route 76, located west of Lazy H Drive, Officer Hunter Gerber stated in a press release. Authorities say the Toyota veered off the road and into a tree “for reasons still under investigation.”
VALLEY CENTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Park#Freeway#Traffic Accident#San Diego Pride Video#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 5 San Diego

CHP discovers abandoned vehicle connected to police pursuit

PALOMAR MOUNTAIN, Calif.- California Highway Patrol officials announced Tuesday that they had discovered a vehicle connected to a police pursuit that occurred over the weekend. The abandoned car was found by officers at CHP’s Oceanside station Monday afternoon in the Pauma area. The chase occurred Sunday afternoon when CHP...
OCEANSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC Los Angeles

San Diego Wrecking Crew's Attempted Gold Heist Was Foiled: Police

Burglars attempting to break into a gold exchange in San Diego's Grantville neighborhood came up empty in their attempted heist, according to San Diego police. The two-man wrecking crew used a sledgehammer to knock a series of holes in a stucco wall in the rear of a strip mall in the 5800 block of Mission Gorge Road, where the Gold Refinery of San Diego is located. Police said access points were also made into the adjoining businesses, Advanced Printing and Annie's Alterations & Tailoring. The owner of the tailoring shop told NBC 7 that the burglars also broke through her shared wall with the gold exchange.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Teenage victim identified fatal suspected gang shooting in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a teenage boy who was killed last weekend in a suspected gang shooting in City Heights. Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire found Enrique Medina, 14, lying mortally wounded on a sidewalk at Polk Avenue and 37th Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Ex-Marine convicted of murder in 2019 North County DUI crash

VISTA (KUSI) – A former Camp Pendleton Marine who drove drunk and caused a wrong-way crash that killed a motorcyclist on a rural Bonsall-area road has been convicted of second-degree murder in his second trial regarding the fatal crash. Adam Daniel Barooshian, 29, was convicted Monday in a retrial...
BONSALL, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy