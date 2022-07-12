Scottsdale fire chief begins work leading Arizona association

Scottsdale Fire Department

Scottsdale Fire Department Chief Tom Shannon will assume the role as president of the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association Tuesday, July 12, at the opening ceremonies of the annual Fire and EMS Leadership Conference at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel.

"This is an organization that helps set the standard of the modern fire department,” Shannon said.

“It is our mission to serve, develop and lead – which means fire chiefs from across Arizona and the region can look to the AFCA to sharpen skills and develop the next generation of leaders.”

The term is for two years.

Shannon’s role will be to preside over meetings, appoint all committees and perform duties as required by the office. He will represent AFCA at appropriate conferences and committees, according to a release.

"I am proud and excited to lead this organization,” Shannon said.

The annual conference, hosted by AFCA and the Arizona Fire District Association, is in Glendale Tuesday-Thursday, July 12-14.

It features sessions that include lessons learned from major national incidents, like the Surfside building collapse, as well as mental health in public safety, conflict management and community risk assessments.