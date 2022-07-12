ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Manchester Woman Shares Plans After Winning $20K Lottery Prize

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u3rCf_0gcj88Rs00
Madelyn Cruz, of Manchester, won her prize from CT Lottery's "$20,000 50th Anniversary" game, Connecticut Lottery announced. Photo Credit: Connecticut Lottery

A Connecticut woman expressed her surprise when she realized she had won a $20,000 lottery prize from a $2 scratch ticket.

Hartford County resident Madelyn Cruz, of Manchester, won her prize from Connecticut Lottery's "$20,000 50th Anniversary" game, CT Lottery announced on Thursday, July 7.

Cruz told CT Lottery she couldn't believe her eyes when she saw the "MONEYBAG" symbol.

“I didn’t have my glasses on when I started playing the ticket, so as I started to scratch, I thought, ‘oh, that’s too many zeroes,'" she said. "I put on my glasses and saw I had won $20,000!”

She purchased the ticket at EZ Mart Foods, located in Manchester, the lottery said.

Cruz told CT Lottery she plans to use the prize money to pay some bills and also to take her son, daughter, and two grandchildren on a trip to visit her mother in Puerto Rico.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 7

compassionategal
1d ago

once Connecticut takes half in taxes and everyone and their brother ask for $$$ it will be gone in a week lol

Reply
6
Samsam Alfred
1d ago

hands soon be out!! anyways congratulations! and don't be afraid to say "NO". $20, 000 is a blessing; but not enough to give all hands that will be coming your way ( even if they come saying it's a " loan".

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Winning $414K Lottery Ticket Sold At Oakville Store

A winning lottery ticket valued at more than $414,000 was sold at a Connecticut liquor store. An unnamed Oakville resident claimed a $414,435 prize from a Fast Play $10 Super 7s Progressive ticket sold in Litchfield County, according to an announcement from CT Lottery on Monday, July 11. The lottery...
OAKVILLE, CT
NBC Connecticut

$20,000 Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Connecticut

Mega Millions has grown to an estimated $480 million after no one won the jackpot Tuesday night, but someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut won $20,000. The winning numbers for the Tuesday night drawing were: 4-7-10-45-64 and the Mega Ball was 12. The megaplier was X2. One ticket sold...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

WINNER: NJ Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Monday, July 11. The lucky player wins the $50,000 third-tier prize. The winning ticket was sold at Amoco, 421 Central Ave., Westfield in Union County. The winning numbers for the Monday, July 11,...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Manchester, CT
Lifestyle
County
Hartford County, CT
Daily Voice

$17.3M Lottery Ticket Winner Sold At NJ 7-Eleven

The New Jersey Lottery has made yet another multi-millionaire.A winning ticket good for $17.3 million from the Monday, July 11 Pick-6  drawing was sold at a North Jersey 7-Eleven.The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 490 Valley St., in Maplewood and claims the annuity jackpot.The lucky retail…
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
NewsTimes

7 places to get free fries in CT on National French Fry Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fry-day is falling on a Wednesday this year. National French Fry Day is July 13, which celebrates the slices of deep-fried potatoes that have become one of the world's favorite fast foods. French fries first gained popularity during World War I when American soldiers ate fried potatoes when they arrived in Belgium. At the time, the Belgian army spoke French as its official language, so the name "French fries" caught on, according to the Euclid Public Library.
TRUMBULL, CT
FOX 61

New High Stakes Bingo Hall opens at Foxwoods Resort Casino

LEDYARD, Conn. — Foxwoods Resort Casino celebrated the opening of the resort casino’s new High Stakes Bingo Hall Wednesday morning. The new offering will provide higher-stakes bingo games and expanded prize pools for guests and bingo lovers. “We couldn’t be more excited to open our new High Stakes...
LEDYARD, CT
thecentersquare.com

Connecticut online casino gaming up and running

(The Center Square) – Live online casino gaming is up and running in Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont said Evolution Gaming Studio is now operating in the state. The company is offering live dealer games on FanDuel and DraftKings iCasino on a limited basis for blackjack and roulette through a soft launch that transitions to full gaming at 11 a.m. Monday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Manchester Woman#Connecticut Lottery#Ct Lottery#Ez Mart Foods
hk-now.com

Helicopter Patrols by Eversource July 11th – July 15th

(July 11, 2022) — PURPOSE OF FLYOVER: Aerial patrol of vegetation on transmission lines. Transmission Vegetation Management will be performing aerial vegetation patrols on Connecticut transmission lines on Monday through Friday July 11- 15, 2022 weather permitting. DATES AND TOWNS INCLUDED: July 11-15, 2022. Listed below are the towns...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WWLP

4-year-old brought to Lighthouse Point Park as her final wish

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A little girl’s final wish was made possible at Lighthouse Point Park on Tuesday. Pictures of Eliana Palacio, in her kiddie pool and long before she was bedridden in the hospital, show happier times for the 4-year-old who has faced many challenges in her young life.
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lottery
Eyewitness News

Enfield police officer makes unexpected food delivery

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Just over the state border in Connecticut, an Enfield police officer sprung into action to make an unexpected food delivery Tuesday night. According to the Enfield Police Department, a delivery driver was unable to complete an order, though it’s unclear why. That’s when Officer Wyllie...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz kicks off this week

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It’s going to be a very busy weekend in Hartford. The 31st Annual Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz is taking place in the capital city. It’s the biggest event in Hartford during the summer and brings people from all over the region. 40,000...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
312K+
Followers
47K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy