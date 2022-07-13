CT Motorcyclist Seriously Injured By Juvenile Driving Lexus, Police Say

One person was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle being driven by a juvenile in Connecticut.

The incident took place in New Haven County in Milford around 5 p.m., Sunday, July 10 in the area of Broad Street and Bridgeport Avenue.

The collision involved a 2007 Lexus IS250 driven by a juvenile and a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, said the Milford Police Department.

An investigation found that the juvenile was driving west on Broad Street when he turned left and struck the motorcycle that was traveling east on Bridgeport Avenue, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle, who was not identified, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact PFC Dan Hemperly at (203) 783-4792.