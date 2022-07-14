ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, CT

CT Man Accused Of Impersonating Police Officer

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A 25-year-old Connecticut man is facing charges after authorities said he impersonated a police officer.

Police received a report in Middlesex County of a vehicle that looked like a police vehicle driving erratically in the area of Durham Road in Durham at about 8:10 a.m. on Friday, July 8, according to Connecticut State Police.

The caller said that the vehicle was a gray Ford SUV that had reportedly displayed flashing red and blue lights, police said.

Police discovered that the SUV was a privately-owned vehicle registered to an address in Middletown, police reported.

Troopers and Middletown Police officers responded to the home where the vehicle was registered and found an SUV matching the description in the driveway, authorities said.

Following an investigation, police arrested Vincent Hodge, of Middletown, who was at the home, State Police said.

Police said Hodge was charged with:

  • Impersonation of police officer
  • Illegal use of flashing/color lights
  • Following too closely
  • Failure to obey stop sign

He was released on $10,000 non-surety bond and is set to appear in court on Friday, July 22, police said.

