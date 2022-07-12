ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

10 Best One-Location Movies

By Wes Skinner
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart of cinema's appeal is its ability to transport us to various settings around the world, or even to new worlds entirely. However, there is something special about a film that manages to tell a moving story without ever leaving the confines of its primary location. Whether it's due...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Ray Liotta's Best Movie Is Coming to Netflix in July

The movie that solidified Ray Liotta as a bonafide legend is coming to Netflix. The streaming giant revealed that the 1990 American biographical crime drama Goodfellas will become available on July 1. The movie is a film adaptation of the 1985 nonfiction book Wiseguy by Pileggi. It also stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, and Paul Sorvino, as it narrates the rise and fall of mob associate Henry Hill and his friends and family from 1955 to 1980. It's been lauded as one of the greatest films of all time amid critical acclaim and still played in rotation on cable television today. Goodfellas was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, with Pesci winning for Best Supporting Actor. Liotta's performance also received praise.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Insulted One Iconic Clint Eastwood Film

John Wayne and Clint Eastwood are probably the first two names you think of when thinking about iconic Western film stars. However, these two did not get along and John infamously trashed one of Clint’s most popular Westerns. Clint starred in a trilogy of films that ended with the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adrien Brody predicts ‘there’ll be some controversy’ with Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic

Adrien Brody has predicted that his forthcoming film Blonde will create “some controversy” over its retelling of Marilyn Monroe’s life and death. In a new video interview on Wednesday (22 June), Brody reflected on his career highlights, including becoming the youngest person to win the Best Actor Academy award for his performance in 2002’s The Pianist. Speaking to Deadline’s Pete Hammond, Brody recalled being “in awe” of his fellow nominees, including Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day Lewis, at the ceremony that year. “I’d been working very hard but I was really a nobody and I hadn’t won for any...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Gregory
Person
Robert Sean Leonard
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Fran Kranz
Person
Vincenzo Natali
Person
Henry Fonda
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Sidney Lumet
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Wallace Shawn
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Jessica Capshaw’s Favorite Steven Spielberg Movie Isn’t the 1 She Was In

Steven Spielberg has had such an outsized impact on the entertainment industry that it’s hard to overstate his influence. In addition to being one of the wealthiest filmmakers in the world, Spielberg has served as the director of some of the most iconic films in cinematic history. His recent work includes West Side Story, but Spielberg’s deep filmography stretches back for decades and includes multiple Oscars.
MOVIES
Collider

Ava DuVernay Returns to Direct 'Queen Sugar's Series Finale

Queen Sugar will be bringing back one of its founding voices to the director's chair, with Ava DuVernay (Selma, A Wrinkle in Time) set to direct the series finale. The program premiered on OWN in 2016 and is based on the book of the same name by Natalie Baszile. DuVernay is the creator of the series with Oprah Winfrey on board as an executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

10 Great, Underrated Movies Recommended by Roger Ebert

Roger Ebert was one of the most influential film critics of the 20th century and the first to win the Pulitzer Prize. His reviews radiate a love of film and life, which he retained to the end, even as he battled thyroid cancer. After he passed away in 2013, the outpouring of affection for Ebert was unlike any accorded to a movie reviewer before. Robert Redford called him "one of the great champions of freedom of artistic expression," while Barack Obama simply said, "Roger was the movies."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider

'The Munsters' Trailer Puts a Vibrant Spin on the Classic Series

After 56 years, they’re finally back. Today, Rob Zombie has unveiled the first official trailer for his reimagining of The Munsters. It’s been a long time since any laughs were heard inside 1313 Mockingbird Lane, but now we’re about to get our fill as the friendly family of recognizable monsters are back and with their friends and community members in tow.
MOVIES
The Independent

15 chat-up lines from movies you should never, ever use

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a single person in possession of a chat-up line, must be in want of... well, something.Films are full of them: characters who attempt to exert their charisma in order to charm their way into another’s heart. But, the fact of the matter is, even the smoothest character has a hard time pulling off a chat-up line.In fairness, some are better than others – for instance, James Stewart’s attempts land quite well in Frank Capra’s You Can’t Take It With You (1938), while Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman prove chat-up pros in Michael...
MOVIES
Collider

'Back to Black': Amy Winehouse Biopic Greenlit With Sam Taylor-Johnson Directing

Studiocanal is taking up the mantle of a project that's been on Hollywood's brain for years now - an Amy Winehouse biopic. According to Deadline, the company has officially greenlit a new film about the deceased singer titled Back to Black, tapping Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson to direct from a screenplay written by Matt Greenhalgh. With Taylor-Johnson boarding, production is now moving quickly towards getting the Grammy winner's story on-screen.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Iraq
thedigitalfix.com

Julia Roberts and Steven Spielberg didn’t get along making Hook

By most accounts, Steven Spielberg sounds like a lovely guy, so you would imagine that anyone who works with the legendary director would get along with him just fine. When they collaborated on the family movie Hook though, the filmmaker and actor Julia Roberts did not enjoy the best of relationships.
MOVIES
Collider

'High Noon' vs. 'Rio Bravo': How Rivalry Created Two of the Best Westerns

The western genre is synonymous with the development of modern American cinema. Westerns were popular within the silent era, and as the motion picture industry grew in the subsequent decades, so did the western. Like any signature genre, westerns films evolved into different subgenres in order to remain relevant. The most notable of these were the “Spaghetti westerns” of the 1960s, which were followed by the development of “acid westerns,” “blaxploitation westerns,” “horror westerns,” and even “space westerns.” In recent years, modern westerns have helped look back at the classical era from a more diverse perspective; recent examples include The Power of The Dog, Hostiles, Brokeback Mountain, The Beguiled, and The Harder They Fall.
MOVIES
InsideHook

Revisiting a Lost — and Possible Nonexistent — Hitchcock Film

If you’re a film buff of a certain age, it’s very likely that you can talk at length about the works of Alfred Hitchcock. And if you’ve read anything on the filmmaker in question — like, say, Hitchcock/Truffaut — you likely have a sense of the breadth of his filmography. (Which isn’t to say that there aren’t some unsettling details about that filmography that have since come to light.) But that filmography also holds one substantial mystery within it — which is to say, the silent film he made 100 years ago, and which may no longer exist.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Cozy Mystery Books To Binge-Read This Weekend

After a hard week at work, sometimes all you need is a cozy blanket and a good book to get lost in. And while not all readers enjoy true crime, most of them can appreciate the warmth of a cozy mystery. The hilarious humor often makes the menacing character's face seem bearable, and the promise of the killer encountering justice reminds you that even in the worst of situations, the outcome can turn out alright.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

‘Resident Evil’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Adaptation?

Back in 1996, Capcom’s Resident Evil video game completely rocked the gaming community, going on to become one of the most famous and successful horror-survival game franchises of all time with its subsequent sequels over the years. The popularity of the games translated into the franchise’s debut in the film industry, and over the period of 26 years, we have seen 14 consoles and seven movies, each of these entries contributing more to the storyline as well as the brand value. Even though the films have gradually lost the touch that horrified and thrilled fans with the same effectiveness as the games, one cannot deny that the Resident Evil series remains an essential pick in every zombie fan’s favorite watch-list.
NETFLIX
Collider

New 'Prey for the Devil' Poster Lets Evil Inside in a Horrifying Way

Lionsgate announced the release date for their new possession horror Prey for the Devil, and with it comes a new poster exclusively from Bloody Disgusting that teases a terrifying creature taking hold of a young girl. The film is centered around the Catholic Church's battle against a pandemic of demonic possessions, with a promising young nun rising to the occasion to take on the forces of evil. After multiple delays, the film is set to release in theaters on October 28.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy