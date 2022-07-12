10 Best One-Location Movies

The western genre is synonymous with the development of modern American cinema. Westerns were popular within the silent era, and as the motion picture industry grew in the subsequent decades, so did the western. Like any signature genre, westerns films evolved into different subgenres in order to remain relevant. The most notable of these were the “Spaghetti westerns” of the 1960s, which were followed by the development of “acid westerns,” “blaxploitation westerns,” “horror westerns,” and even “space westerns.” In recent years, modern westerns have helped look back at the classical era from a more diverse perspective; recent examples include The Power of The Dog, Hostiles, Brokeback Mountain, The Beguiled, and The Harder They Fall.
Comments / 0