Pensacola, FL

Pensacola Council rejects charter proposals including appeals for department heads firing

By Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 1 day ago

The Pensacola City Council rejected a proposed change to the city's charter Thursday night that would have given the council greater review of decisions by the mayor to fire city department heads.

The council voted 4-3 against including a recommendation from the Charter Review Commission that would allow fired department heads to appeal their firing directly to the City Council and a super-majority of five council members to override a decision to fire the department head.

The proposal was one of the recommendations that would have strengthened the council's position in the current "strong mayor" form of government.

Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said the proposal to allow fired department heads to appeal directly to the council was the most important recommendation the Charter Review Commission put forward.

"This is the area where you make a strong council and a strong mayor," Brahier said.

The commission, made up of nine members appointed by Mayor Grover Robinson and the City Council, met over the last six months to review the city charter and make recommendations for changes.

The commission turned over its recommendations in June. The council has until August to adopt the measures to be included on November's ballot. The votes Thursday were the first of three required votes to place a proposed change onto the ballot.

The provision to allow department heads to appeal any potential wrongful termination by the mayor was aimed at giving department heads protection for speaking honestly about unfavorable topics.

Former Pensacola Police Department Chief David Alexander served on the Charter Review Commission and said in an April meeting that while he was chief, he didn't feel he could tell the council the truth about the officer shortage the department faced because he would be fired by the mayor for speaking out.

Brahier said other department heads had told her same thing in private about the previous administration.

Councilman Jared Moore said the provision would disincentive the mayor to allow council members access to city department heads, as a mayor could become worried a department head is building relationships with council members that would allow that person to use those relationships to win an appeal and undermine the mayor.

"I just don't see that as a productive conversation," Moore said. "I think we're incentivizing future mayors to limit access to department heads."

Brahier, who is a teacher at Pensacola State College, said the college has similar protections in place for department heads, and the appeals process has never been used once. She said the fact that it exists is enough to give people the protection they need from wrongful termination.

"Honestly I'm kind of amazed by the conversation and the amount of worry over offering protection to people if they've been misfired because they told us the truth," Brahier said. "It's an amazing concept right here to worry about five of seven of us more."

Councilwoman Sherri Myers became the swing vote on the issue with council members Delarian Wiggins and Casey Jones backing Moore's position and council members Teniadé Broughton and Ann Hill supporting Brahier's position.

While Myers said she supported the idea, she ultimately voted against it because she said the provision was redundant. She said the charter allows the council to launch investigations into the mayor's actions — a provision that has never been used though Myers has suggested using it before when department heads were fired.

On top of rejecting an appeals process for fired department heads, the council also rejected limiting the mayor to two terms, opting instead to leave the current term limit of three terms in place.

The council also rejected a provision that would have required the council to set an ordinance establishing a limit for how much money the mayor can transfer between city departments without having to notify the council. Council members agreed that a charter section on that issue wasn't needed and the council could simply pass an ordinance on its own.

The council made it more than halfway through the Charter Review Commission's proposed recommendations in a nearly five-hour meeting Thursday that went until the council decided to call a recess at 10 p.m.

A few major issues remain, including whether the city will require studies on the city's utilities every 30 years and a city-wide referendum if the city ever wants to privatize or municipalize a utility in the city.

Another pending provision is setting the mayor and council members' salary to be based on a formula set by the state rather than the City Council.

The council will pick up where it left off at a special meeting next week.

Jim Little can be reached at jwlittle@pnj.com and 850-208-9827.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Council rejects charter proposals including appeals for department heads firing

Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

