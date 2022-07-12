ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grab a Surface Laptop 4 for 25% off today for Amazon Prime Day

By Zac Bowden
Grab the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with an AMD Ryzen 5 and 16GB RAM today for just $899.99 at Amazon. That's a 25% saving over its usual price of $1,199, meaning you get to keep an extra $300 that you can spend on something else, not bad for Microsoft's latest Surface Laptop!

The Surface Laptop 4 was released in 2021 and features AMD Ryzen 4000 series chips in either R5 or R7 configurations. It also has up options with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage, and can be had in either 13.5-inch or 15-inch configurations in a selection of colors, including Platinum, Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Black.

Get a Surface Laptop 4 for less on Prime Day

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 | $1,199 $899 at Amazon
Microsoft's latest Surface Laptop features AMD Ryzen 4000 series chips, 256GB of fast SSD storage, 16GB RAM, and a beautiful 13.5-inch PixelSense display. It also has a large trackpad and excellent keyboard, and can be had in a number of colors. View Deal

The model on offer today is the Platinum one with a 13.5-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2256 x 1504. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 on the inside, paired with a nice 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage that should be able to get you by just fine. What's nice about the Platinum Surface Laptop 4 is that it comes with an Alcantara keyboard deck, providing the laptop with a soft-touch material around the keys and trackpad.

Alcantara is only really found on Surface products, so you'll definitely stand out from the crowd if you're pulling out a Surface Laptop 4 with Alcantara around the keys. It looks amazing, and the laptop itself is slim and lightweight too, with around 8 hours of battery life.

Stay tuned to Windows Central for the next few days as we're rounding up all the best Prime Day laptop deals and Prime Day monitor deals too if you're really looking to upgrade your computing setup.

