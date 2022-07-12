ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsboro, OH

Streetsboro High School football preview

By Vince Pellegrini
 1 day ago
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WKBN) – Streetsboro’s football program failed to reach the post-season in 19 consecutive seasons between 1993 and 2011. Now, Coach Pete Thompson has the Rockets seeking their fourth trip to week 11 in a row.

The Rockets, currently, have won 27 of their last 32 games.

“Our expectations are process-oriented, rather than goal-oriented,” said Coach Thompson. “Simply, we want to focus on the task at hand — the next play, the next practice and the next opponent on our schedule. We have been fortunate to have some exceptional talent that has set a standard that our current group strives to attain.”

The Rockets must replace their standout quarterback Maysun Klimak (Walsh). As a senior, #8 gained nearly 1,300 yards on the ground (1,291) as well as through the air (1,287). He tossed 19 touchdowns and threw just three interceptions in 121 pass attempts. In back-to-back weeks (against Girard and Struthers), he rushed for over 150 yards in each game and combined to complete 14 of 16 passes for 253 yards and four scores.

“Maysun is one of the most decorated players in Streetsboro history,” Thompson added. “Replacing him will not be easy. It’s our responsibility as coaches to put our next quarterback in a position to succeed within their abilities and strengths and not expect them to be Maysun.”

Senior Colby Benjamin was the Rockets’ primary backup at the signal-caller position last year. Jackson Gula will also compete for the nod as well this summer.

As a sophomore, Preston Hopperton averaged 9.4 yards per carry (584 rushing yards, 62 attempts, 9 TDs) and hauled in 36 passes for an average of 21.8 yards per reception (12 TDs). Now, he’s a junior and the dynamic playmaker is in the offensive plans once again for Thompson’s unit.

“He caught a lot of people off guard early last season. This year, I would imagine that all of our opponents will account for and game plan for Preston, which becomes the challenge for him and our coaching staff. Our offense is versatile enough and he’s capable of playing numerous positions and alignments in order to get the ball in his hands in a multitude of ways,“ Thompson said.

The Rockets’ defense has held the opposition to 14 points or less 18 times over the past three years. Streetsboro’s defensive unit has permitted just an average of 17.5 points per game during that stretch.

Thompson views his defense as having plenty of depth and experience as we approach the fall season.

“By the end of last year, we were starting a combined six freshmen and sophomores. Our team leaders in tackles were freshmen (Jackson Gula and Cohen Klimak). With that being said, we took our lumps at times with that much youth and lack of physicality. Our entire secondary returns, including three All-Conference performers in Jackson [Gula], Colby Benjamin & Micah Schuster. Beyond experience, our greatest asset on that side of the ball will be team speed.”

Former Meadowbrook coach Coular Clendenning joins Streetsboro’s staff as the team’s defensive coordinator. He’s implementing a new scheme that takes advantage of the athleticism and speed that the unit possesses.

The Rockets welcome Girard for the season opener on Friday, August 19.

Streetsboro Rockets

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Pete Thompson, sixth season at Streetsboro (35-17)

2021 Record: 8-3 (5-2), T-2nd place in Metro

Last 5 Years: 67.3% (35-17)

Home Field: Streetsboro Rockets Stadium

League: Metro Athletic Conference

Base Offense: Spread

Base Defense: Multiple Front

Returning Starters

Offense: 7

Defense: 8

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 44.1

Scoring Defense: 25.2

Total Offense: 450.4

Rushing Offense: 325.4

Passing Offense: 125.0

2021 Individual Leaders

Passing: Maysun Klimak – 1287 yards, 63.6% (77-121), 19 TDs

Rushing: Maysun Klimak – 1291 yards, 9.2 avg, 18 TDs

Receiving: Preston Hopperton – 783 yards, 21.8 avg, 12 TDs

Tackles: Jackson Gula – 87

2021 Results

Chardon 63 Rockets 7*

Rockets 56 West Geauga 42*

Rockets 58 Akron Springfield 0

Woodridge 35 Rockets 21

Rockets 62 Field 14

Rockets 62 Coventry 7

Norton 28 Rockets 6

Rockets 41 Ravenna 17

Rockets 46 Cloverleaf 22

Rockets 56 Struthers 14

Rockets 70 Girard 35

*playoff

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 – Girard

Aug. 26 – at West Geauga

Sept. 2 – Struthers

Sept. 9 – at Norton

Sept. 16 – Ravenna

Sept. 23 – at Cloverleaf

Sept. 30 – at Field

Oct. 7 – Woodridge

Oct. 14 – at Akron Springfield

Oct. 21 – Coventry

Comments / 0

 

Sports
