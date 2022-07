This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. We've known for a few weeks that Amazon Prime Day deals were officially kicking off on July 12, and since then we've seen a few competitors announce similar sales. Now, Best Buy is joining in on the action with an official announcement of its upcoming Black Friday in July Sale, which competes with Prime Day and starts on July 11. The three-day sale will cover nearly everything the big-box retailer sells, such as TVs, headphones, laptops and much more.

