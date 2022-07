NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mother Nature kept the heat cranked up high for the third straight day as temperatures once again rose into the upper 80s and low 90s. Central Park clocked in with a high of exactly 90 degrees, giving the city its first official heat wave of the year. LaGuardia also saw its first heat wave, and Newark saw its second of the year. Fortunately, it did not feel very oppressive out there as humidity levels stayed low. In addition, parts of Ocean County and the southern shore of Long Island received some relief in the form of showers and thunderstorms.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO