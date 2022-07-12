Gauging Browns expectations if Deshaun Watson is not suspended in 2022

As the slow time moves toward a conclusion, the Washington Post has published a profile of an NFL reporter who always lives life in the fast lane. There’s no denying Adam Schefter’s success, primarily when it comes to reporting on trades, signings, and other moves five minutes before those moves are announced to the world. He has positioned himself almost uniquely (with the exception of a couple of folks who work directly for the NFL) to regularly get the consideration of the five-minute head’s up before the announcement is made. As Myles Simmons has said on #PFTPM, when he previously worked for an NFL team (he has been employed pre-PFT by the Rams and Panthers), the digital crew would be told that, as to the announcement of certain moves, Schefter would break the news and then the team would announce it, basically five minutes later.

