ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Gauging Browns expectations if Deshaun Watson is not suspended in 2022

By Scott Patsko, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Whenever the Browns learn of Deshaun Watson’s suspension fate, it will finally bring some clarity for the 2022 season. But for now, we’re left wondering just how many games – if any – Watson will play at quarterback for the Browns this...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

What NFL coaches are saying about Deshaun Watson entering 2022

A lot of issues and concerns still surround Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. If you were able to place him in a vacuum, though, he remains one of the NFL’s best talents. That sentiment remains even with him missing the entire 2021 season and was proven in ESPN’s article ranking the NFL’s Top 10 2022 Quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

First Deshaun Watson-linked lawsuit filed against Texans

The Deshaun Watson situation is set to begin its next phase Tuesday, but there has also been a significant development in another aspect of the ongoing saga. Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing Watson’s reported victims, has issued a statement that the first case against the Texans related to Watson’s alleged sexual misconduct has been filed (Twitter link via ESPN’s Jake Trotter).
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Mayfield, OH
The Independent

Attorneys seek Deshaun Watson NFL investigation documents

Attorneys for multiple women suing Deshaun Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct are seeking the documents from the NFL's investigation into the former Houston Texans quarterback. According to the motion filed Friday by the women’s attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey, the legal team seeks any and all reports and files from the NFL's investigation into Watson, including recorded interviews, witness statements and communications. The notice of intention to take deposition by written questions also asks for photographs and “any other type of documents in your files and/or documents regarding the investigation of Deshaun Watson.”Watson, who was later traded...
HOUSTON, TX
brownsnation.com

3 Browns Players The Organization Was Right To Move On From

Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns front office have to be exhausted after this offseason. It’s been one of the more stressful ones in recent memory considering the monumental shift at the quarterback position. Plus, a slew of controversy continues to follow the organization regarding Deshaun Watson. Every team...
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

Deshaun Watson ruling may still be weeks away

Senior NFL Reporter for Yahoo, Charles Robinson, states "nobody involved seems to think it's coming this week" regarding Deshaun Watson's court ruling. (Twitter) It is still likely Watson is found in violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy and will face a lengthy suspension. Watson, for fantasy purposes, remains one of the most intriguing current draft options given his three most recent seasons have all resulted in Top 5 finishes at the QB position. Drafting Watson with no information on the duration of his suspension and taking the risk on throwing away a draft pick will continue for a few more weeks it seems. The best advice may be to just stay away, for now.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Nfl#American Football#The Orange Brown Talk
hotnewhiphop.com

Adam Schefter's Deshaun Watson Reporting Criticized By ESPN Employees

Adam Schefter has found himself at the center of multiple controversies as of late. After the death of Dwayne Haskins, Schefter was scrutinized after an insensitive tweet where he claimed Haskins was most notable for not catching on in the NFL. It was very disrespectful and many took issue with just how insensitive the reporting was.
NFL
NBC Sports

Schefter denies carrying water when reporting on players like Deshaun Watson, Dalvin Cook

As the slow time moves toward a conclusion, the Washington Post has published a profile of an NFL reporter who always lives life in the fast lane. There’s no denying Adam Schefter’s success, primarily when it comes to reporting on trades, signings, and other moves five minutes before those moves are announced to the world. He has positioned himself almost uniquely (with the exception of a couple of folks who work directly for the NFL) to regularly get the consideration of the five-minute head’s up before the announcement is made. As Myles Simmons has said on #PFTPM, when he previously worked for an NFL team (he has been employed pre-PFT by the Rams and Panthers), the digital crew would be told that, as to the announcement of certain moves, Schefter would break the news and then the team would announce it, basically five minutes later.
NFL
247Sports

Deshaun Watson awaits next steps in NFL's disciplinary decision

The NFL's hearing with Deshaun Watson is over, meaning the Cleveland Browns quarterback should hear from league office soon on a possible suspension. That would bring finality to the franchise's situation under center following Baker Mayfield's trade to Carolina last week and Watson's camp maintaining the quarterback should be exonerated from sexual misconduct allegations.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

The Cleveland Cavaliers fumbled the 2012 NBA Draft worst than any other

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2012 draft could’ve been much different 10 years later. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a great-looking roster and after years of struggling without LeBron James, the team looks poised to take back its identity in the post-James world the Cavs are in. Among them is having a cast of characters that include a great point guard, a dynamic power forward, and a rookie that very well be a great shooter in the league.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/12/22)

It is Tuesday, July 12, 2022, and there are just 10 days remaining until the rookies report to the 2022 Cleveland Browns training camp. Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes which highlights what’s going on with some former Browns players. 1. Joe Thomas Shares...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bojangles is ready for new Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

When it comes to new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield and Bojangles, the jokes write themselves. Well, Mayfield already gets it. On Tuesday, the 27-year-old passer fielded questions from media for the first time as a Carolina Panther. And as a Carolina Panther—or any kind of Carolinian, for that matter—it’s a right of passage to dine at the popular Charlotte-based restaurant chain.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Game Haus

Texans reveal alternate helmets for Week 9

The NFL has green-lit each team to wear an alternate helmet for the 2022-2023 season. The latest team to release the look of their new helmet is the Houston Texans. They will wear the helmet pictured below at home in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles. PFF’s Ari Meirov reported...
HOUSTON, TX
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
78K+
Followers
75K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy