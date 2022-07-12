MSU now allowing bags in stadium, extending tailgating
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University is now planning for big changes for football fans.
The Athletics’ Department has now decided it wants make the game day experience a little bit more enjoyable, including having the party sooner.
Officials also say there is a new bag policy, which allows certain bags into the stadium this year.
According to a press release, clear bags will be allowed into Spartan Stadium. This is something MSU officials had previously banned with its no bag policy.
Bags allowed into Spartan Stadium:
- Clear
- Plastic vinyl
- P.V.C.
- Sizes up to 12″ x 6″ x 12″
- One gallon Ziploc bags
- Small clutch bags
- Camera bags
The second initiative being put into place includes starting the party a little earlier. This season, tailgating lots for 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. kickoffs will now be open at 7 a.m.
For evening games, lots will open at 11 a.m. versus the prior 1 p.m. These rules apply for all tailgating lots throughout campus.
“That’s the atmosphere we want to have here, I mean I’ve been in places where they started tailgating on Thursday nights,” said Mel Tucker, MSU Football Coach. “We’re getting closer to that. Alan (Alan Haller) has done a great job organizing this, and the fan experience is very important to us.”
MSU officials believe these new changes will bring a lot of excitement to fans.
