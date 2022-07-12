Majorities in new poll say Biden, Trump should not run again in 2024

Tweet

A majority of voters say President Biden and former President Trump should not make White House bids in 2024, according to a new Politico-Morning Consult poll.

For Trump, 48 percent of voters say he should “definitely not” run again while 13 percent say he “probably” should not, according to the poll.

Slightly more voters overall are against Biden running for office again, with 46 percent saying he should “definitely not” run again while 18 percent say he “probably” shouldn’t.

The high opposition against either man running for president again comes amid questions about their age and fitness for the White House.

Biden would be 82 while running for president again, which he said he intends to do, and 83 when taking office if he won in 2024. Trump would be 78 when running and on Inauguration Day, if he won in the 2024 race. He has not announced his intention to run for office again, but rumors have swirled and he has hinted at the idea many times.

When questioned about both his and Biden’s age, Trump dismissed the idea it would affect his qualifications in a potential run.

“President Biden is one of the oldest 79s in History, but by and of itself, he is not an old man,” Trump posted on Truth Social, his fledgling social media platform. “There are many people in their 80s, and even 90s, that are as good and sharp as ever. Biden is not one of them, but it has little to do with his age. In actuality, life begins at 80!”

Despite a 56 percent unfavorable rating among voters, Trump still wins by a long shot in a question about who an individual would vote for in the 2024 Republican presidential primary if it were held today. The poll found 52 percent said they would vote for Trump, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in second at only 21 percent.

Voters saying Biden should not run again comes as the president has dealt with low approval ratings for months, starting with last year’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The president has since dealt with issues ranging from skyrocketing inflation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The survey was conducted among 2,005 U.S. adults from July 8 to 10. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.