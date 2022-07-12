Elon Musk: Time for Trump to ‘hang up his hat & sail into the sunset’

Tweet

Elon Musk said late Monday that former President Trump should “hang up his hat & sail into the sunset” after Trump called the Tesla CEO “another bullshit artist.”

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk wrote on Twitter in response to a clip of Trump’s remarks at a weekend rally. “Dems should also call off the attack — don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency.”

In another tweet, Musk pointed out that “Trump would be 82 at end of term,” adding that he believes that “is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America.”

Musk then said that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would “easily win” if he runs against President Biden in 2024.

“He doesn’t even need to campaign” Musk added.

Last month, the multibillionaire predicted a “massive red wave in 2022″ and said that he was considering creating a “Super Moderate Super PAC” to support centrist candidates.

Musk also recently tweeted that he voted for Republican Mayra Flores in the race for a U.S. House seat in Texas and that it was the first time he’s voted for a Republican.

Trump disputed Musk’s claim on Saturday, saying the tech billionaire told him that he had voted for him in a presidential election.

“He said the other day, ‘Oh, I’ve never voted for a Republican,’” Trump said.

“I said, ‘I didn’t know that,’” Trump continued. “He told me he voted for me, so he’s another bullshit artist.”