Public Safety

A21 crash: Arrest after man dies in collision near Hastings

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been arrested after another man died in a crash on the A21. Sussex Police were called to a two vehicle collision on...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Abi Fisher: Murder arrest after body found during search

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a missing 29-year-old woman from Castleford after a body was found in undergrowth in South Yorkshire. The body, which is yet to be formally identified, is believed to be that of Abi Fisher, West Yorkshire Police said. The discovery was made...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Man#A21#Sussex Police#Bst#Ford#Isuzu#Claremont School#Bbc South East#Southeasttoday Bbc Co Uk
Daily Mail

Family of grandfather, 74, who died after drunkenly falling 8FT over a stair rail and landing on his head sue JD Wetherspoon for £150,000 blaming its 'unusual design' for causing his death

The 74 year-old grandfather died on New Year's Day 2018 after he fell eight feet from the stairs and landed on his head at Norwich's Queen of Iceni pub in April 2016. Brian McAlister, from Brandon in Suffolk, was walking to the toilet when he lost his balance and suffered 'catastrophic' injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
BBC
Daily Beast

Man Dies After Downing Bottle of Jägermeister in Under 2 Minutes to Win a $12 Bet

A South African man died after downing an entire bottle of Jägermeister to win a $12 bet, local police say. The unnamed drinker, who is believed to have been aged between 25 and 30, was said to have been taking part in a drinking competition in Limpopo which would see the winner receive slightly less than $12. Video of the incident shows a man gulping down the German digestif while others cheer him on. He’s said to have polished the bottle off in less than two minutes before collapsing and being taken to a nearby clinic, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said local forces had opened an inquest into the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police hunt three rapists who attacked a young woman as she walked through green in late-night attack

A major police hunt for three rapists is underway tonight after a young woman was attacked as she walked through local gardens. The three men ambushed and raped the victim as she walked through the grass area between Nutfield Road and Battlebridge Lane, known as Crossways Rest Gardens, in Merstham, Surrey, between 10.50pm and 11.45pm on Thursday night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son

A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

EasyJet passenger pushes woman to floor and punches staff after being refused boarding

An easyJet passenger shoved a woman to the floor and launched a ferocious attack on staff after being refused boarding at Bristol airport.Shocking footage shows the man - believed to be intoxicated - pushing the woman out of the way before throwing punches at two men blocking his path.Both members of staff are left on the floor as he’s pulled away by the woman, believed to be his partner.Avon and Somerset Police confirmed an intoxicated couple were arrested on suspicion of assault and given conditional cautions after interviews.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bristol council comms chief attacks reporter for questioning mayor after flight to speak at climate eventInvestigation underway after man dies at Gatwick airport amid chaos10-year-old’s custom-built wheelchair damaged during easyJet flight
PUBLIC SAFETY

