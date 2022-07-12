ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Bristol Montpelier High School receives termination warning

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government has threatened to withdraw funding for a school unless improvements are made after Ofsted rated it as "inadequate". The warning was sent to Montpelier High School in Bristol that was rated as "outstanding" in a previous inspection. The most recent report identified bullying and failings in areas...

www.bbc.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Highschool#Ofsted
