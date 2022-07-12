Large Police Presence At Salem State University (DEVELOPING)

Salem State University Photo Credit: Google Maps

There was a large police presence at the campus of Salem State University on the morning of Tuesday, July 12, the school said on Twitter.

Police were said to be investigating an incident in the area of 106 Broadway behind the Stanley Building and O'Keefe Center, the school said.

The incident allegedly stemmed from a report of a robbery of a scooter at gunpoint, according to a Facebook post.

Community members were being asked to avoid the area at all costs. This is a developing story so check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.