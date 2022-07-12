ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Flood Watch issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats, Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-12 03:53:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats; Eastern Alaska...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Duval; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Duval County in northeastern Florida * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 511 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Unf, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Unf, Neptune Beach, Baymeadows, Bayard, Craig Field, San Pablo and Palm Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

